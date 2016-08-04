21 of the Best 'How I Met Your Mother' Guest Stars

By Madeline Boardman Updated June 03, 2022 at 04:57 PM EDT

1 of 21

Britney Spears

Credit: Monty Brinton/CBS

The Princess of Pop brought her star power to How I Met Your Mother for two episodes in 2008. She appeared as Abby, a receptionist at dermatologist Stella's office with a soft spot for Ted.

 

2 of 21

James Van Der Beek

Credit: Cliff Lipson/CBS

James Van Der Beek first dropped by How I Met Your Mother in 2008. The actor played Simon Tremblay, Robin's former Canadian love interest, and returned to the show for two episodes in 2013.

 

3 of 21

Katy Perry

Credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images

In 2011, Katy Perry stopped by How I Met Your Mother, playing a character known only as Honey. She appeared as an oblivious, albiet beautiful woman, whose lack of awareness often elicits a response of, "Oh, Honey..."

 

4 of 21

Jorge Garcia

Credit: Eric McCandless/CBS

The same year that Lost wrapped, Jorge Garcia debuted on How I Met Your Mother as Steve Henry aka The Blitz. A college friend of Ted and Marshall's, The Blitz's bad luck always makes him miss out on the fun.

 

5 of 21

Regis Philbin

Credit: Monty Brinton/CBS via Getty Images

Regis Philbin graced How I Met Your Mother with his presence for one episode in 2008. The star played himself, brushing shoulders with Marshall as he hunts for a perfect cheeseburger.

 

6 of 21

Joe Manganiello

Credit: Richard Cartwright/CBS

Joe Manganiello did a seven-episode stint on How I Met Your Mother as Brad Morris. Appearing over the course of six years, the actor played Marshall's friend from law school.

 

7 of 21

Alan Thicke

Credit: Monty Brinton/CBS via Getty Images

The Growing Pains alum dropped by How I Met Your Mother five times during the show's run. A fellow Canadian, Thicke was shown as a friend and former collaborator of Robin's, first appearing with her in a music video from her teen pop star days.

 

8 of 21

Tim Gunn

Credit: Richard Cartwright/CBS via Getty Images

Tim Gunn played himself on How I Met Your Mother, appearing in a handful of episodes over the course of four years. The Project Runway star found his place in the gang as Barney's emergency tailor for his beloved suits.

 

9 of 21

Rachel Bilson

Credit: Cliff Lipson/CBS

A few years after wrapping her run on The O.C., Rachel Bilson played Cindy on How I Met Your Mother. Debuting in two 2010 episodes, Bilson popped back up in 2013 and 2014 installments, appearing as Ted's former fling and his future wife's roommate.

 

10 of 21

John Lithgow

Credit: Sonja Flemmming/CBS

John Lithgow joined How I Met Your Mother in 2011 as Jerry Whitaker, Barney's long-absent father. The actor returned to the show for 2013 and 2014 episodes, reuniting with his on-screen son.

 

11 of 21

Laura Prepon

Credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS

Laura Prepon popped up in three How I Met Your Mother episodes between 2009 and 2010. The That '70s Show alum played Karen, Ted's polarizing college girlfriend.

 

12 of 21

Martin Short

Credit: Ron P. Jaffe/Fox

Martin Short played Garrison Cootes on How I Met Your Mother for three episodes in 2011 and 2012. His character is Marshall's boss at Honeywell & Cootes.

 

13 of 21

Bryan Cranston

Credit: CBS

In the midst of his turn as Breaking Bad's Walter White, Bryan Cranston played Hammond Druthers for three episodes of How I Met Your Mother. He appeared as Ted's eccentric boss.

 

14 of 21

Danica McKellar

Credit: CBS

The former child star found her spot on How I Met Your Mother as Trudy. She played one of Ted's love interests in two episodes.

 

15 of 21

Enrique Iglesias

Credit: Cliff Lipson/CBS

The singer flexed his acting muscles in 2007 as Gael on How I Met Your Mother. His character was Robin's rebound guy, a significant shift from Ted.

 

16 of 21

Will Forte

Credit: CBS

Will Forte brought Randy Wharmpess to How I Met Your Mother, playing Barney's unimpressive coworker for two episodes in 2008 and 2010.

 

17 of 21

Katie Holmes

Credit: Monty Brinton/CBS

After years of mystery, the Slutty Pumpkin finally revealed herself in How I Met Your Mother's seventh season. Named Naomi, the character was played by Katie Holmes.

 

18 of 21

Jennifer Lopez

Credit: Monty Brinton/CBS

Jennifer Lopez made an appearance in How I Met Your Mother's fifth season. The star played Anita Appleby, a relationship expert whom Barney attempts to woo.

 

19 of 21

Bob Barker

Credit: Cliff Lipson/CBS

Bob Barker showed up on How I Met Your Mother in 2007, playing himself. He found his way into the narrative after Barney became convinced that the game show host was his father.

 

20 of 21

Nicole Scherzinger

Credit: Ron P. Jaffe/CBS

Nicole Scherzinger lent her pop star chops to How I Met Your Mother in 2010. The performer played Jessica Glitter, Robin's estranged best friend from Canada.

 

21 of 21

Carrie Underwood

Credit: Richard Foreman/CBS

Carrie Underwood landed an acting role in 2010 thanks to How I Met Your Mother. The country crooner played Tiffany in one episode, a woman who's kept Ted on the hook for weeks.

 

By Madeline Boardman