Horror for Halloween: 10 signature fright scenes
The Psycho shower, the lake in Friday the 13th, and more indelible scare fare.
Psycho (1960) — Shower hurtin'
The ablutions (and life) of on-the-lam thief Marion (Janet Leigh) are unforgettably interrupted by a mom-impersonating Norman Bates (Anthony Perkins) in Alfred Hitchcock's rule-breaking horror movie.
Night of the Living Dead (1968) — Zombies don't kill people?
George A. Romero's genre-inventing zombie movie is packed with shocking moments, from the opening graveyard scene when Johnny (Russell Streiner) and ''They're-coming-to-get-you''-Barbra (Judith O'Dea) encounter Bill Hinzman's original undead ghoul, to the sequence in which a zombified child kills her own mother with a trowel. There's no doubt, however, that Night of the Living Dead features one of the most shocking conclusions in horror movie history, as Duane Jones' lone survivor Ben is mistaken for one of the undead by a posse of zombie killers and shot in the head.
The Exorcist (1973) — A real head spinner
Truth be told, the point in William Friedkin's demonic blockbuster when the head-of-the-possessed Regan (Linda Blair) makes a 360 revolution is probably not the most shocking moment in the film. But it is a shocker and, unlike some other moments, is something we're comfortable describing on a family-friendly website.
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (1974) — Introducing Leatherface!
The first time we see Gunnar Hansen's Leatherface, the hulking man-child may be sans chainsaw. Yet he makes a shocking impression, nonetheless, by suddenly appearing at the end of the cannibal family's hallway, fatally bludgeoning the unfortunate Kirk (William Vail) with a mallet, and then slamming shut a metal door in front of them both. A legend is born!
Alien (1979) — The chest-burster
''The first thing that I'm gonna do when I get back is to get some decent food,'' says John Hurt in Ridley Scott's sci-fi classic. Of course, what he should have added was, ''unless an alien bursts out of my chest in 82 seconds' time.''
Friday the 13th (1980) — The lake effect
Lying-in-a-canoe ''final girl'' Alice (Adrienne King) thinks she's safe, having killed this slasher classic's killer Mrs. Voorhees (Betsy Palmer). But not so fast! Suddenly the long-thought-dead Jason Voorhees (Ari Lehman) unexpectedly rises from the water to attack her. The scene turns out to be a dream sequence — albeit one which would inspire several sequels, a remake, and a big screen match-up between Jason and A Nightmare on Elm Street's Freddy Krueger (Robert Englund).
The Silence of the Lambs (1991) — A great escape
Anthony Hopkins' shrink-cannibal successfully slips from incarceration by using handcuffs, a police baton, and someone else's sliced-off face.
Scream (1996) — ''Do you like scary movies?''
You don't hire Drew Barrymore to appear in your film and then kill her off within minutes of the movie's start. Right? Right?
Ringu (1998) — BooTube
This is what you want from a TV: great shows, live sports, and all the films you can watch.
This is what you don't want: the long-haired ghost of a dead girl crawling through the screen to kill you.
Saw (2004) — Fright by the foot
Saw director James Wan once protested to EW that his torture porn film actually had ''very little blood and guts, compared to all the sequels.'' But that doesn't make the scene, in which Cary Elwes' Dr. Lawrence Gordon slices through his ankle with a very much not-up-to-code hacksaw, any less brutal.