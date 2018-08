Hollywood double threats: Actors who direct

Jodie Foster has been an established actress since the age of 12, when she got an Oscar nomination for her role as a preteen prostitute in Taxi Driver. Since then, she’s gone on to star in countless major films, such as Silence of the Lambs, Panic Room, and Inside Man. She directed a few of the films she had previously starred in, including Home for the Holidays and The Beaver, but in recent years, Foster has opted to stay completely behind the camera and focus solely on directing. She went to Netflix to direct two episodes of Orange Is the New Black and one episode of House of Cards from 2013 to 2014, and in 2016 released the financial thriller Money Monster.