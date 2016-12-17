11 holiday rom-coms, ranked

The worst movie on this list was about New Year’s Eve; now the top spot goes to another romantic comedy that culminates in the beginning of a new year. Rob Reiner’s classic, from a script by the incomparable Nora Ephron, follows Harry (Billy Crystal) and Sally (Meg Ryan) as they meet just after college and then become friends and eventually fall in love. The pair has perfect chemistry, the dialogue is endlessly quotable, and New York is more real and more beautiful than rom-coms usually bother to make it. In short, when Billy met Meg, the genre was never the same — and when he told her “I came here tonight because when you realize you want to spend the rest of your life with somebody, you want the rest of your life to start as soon as possible,” on New Year’s Eve, the holiday was launched to romantic new heights.