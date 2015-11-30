Holiday Gift Guide: For the TV Fanatic

No matter what fandom they belong to, we have what they're waiting for.

EW Staff
November 30, 2015 at 03:42 PM EST
<p>&#8216;Tis the season to celebrate who you love&#8230; and what they love. We found out-of-this-world presents for every pop culture fan on your list. Ahead, find out what to get the TV addict in your life. </p> <p> </p>
What to Get The TV Fanatic in Your Life

‘Tis the season to celebrate who you love… and what they love. We found out-of-this-world presents for every pop culture fan on your list. Ahead, find out what to get the TV addict in your life. 

 

DYAD PHOTOGRAPHY for EW
<p>Bring back family game night with <a href="http://www.amazon.com/Monopoly-Thrones-Collectors-Edition-Board/dp/B00UB25IJA" target="_blank"><em>Game of Thrones</em> Monopoly</a>. (Here’s hoping you have less dysfunction than the Lannisters.) <em>$60</em></p> <p> </p>
Game of Thrones Monopoly

Bring back family game night with Game of Thrones Monopoly. (Here’s hoping you have less dysfunction than the Lannisters.) $60

 

DYAD PHOTOGRAPHY for EW
<p>Boasting a bright, crystal-clear picture, Samsung’s SUHD JS8500 smart TV puts you in the action. <em><a href="http://www.samsung.com/us/video/tvs/UN48JS8500FXZA" target="_blank">$1,300 for a 48-inch set.</a></em></p> <p> </p>
Samsung’s SUHD JS8500 smart TV

Boasting a bright, crystal-clear picture, Samsung’s SUHD JS8500 smart TV puts you in the action. $1,300 for a 48-inch set.

 

DYAD PHOTOGRAPHY for EW; FOX
<p>If there’s one thing we learned from <em>Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt</em>, it’s the mantra on Sugar and Lemon’s handmade mug. <a href="https://www.etsy.com/listing/246329620/females-are-strong-as-hell-coffee-cup?ref=shop_home_active_5" target="_blank"><em>$15, etsy.com/shop/sugarandlemon</em></a></p> <p> </p>
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt mug

If there’s one thing we learned from Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, it’s the mantra on Sugar and Lemon’s handmade mug. $15, etsy.com/shop/sugarandlemon

 

DYAD PHOTOGRAPHY for EW
<p>Ahead of its January return, prepare those who’ve yet to discover the truth with the <a href="http://www.blu-ray.com/movies/The-X-Files-The-Complete-Series-Blu-ray/59724/" target="_blank">complete series of The <em>X-Files</em> on Blu-ray</a>. <em>$300</em></p> <p> </p>
The X-Files: The Complete Series

Ahead of its January return, prepare those who’ve yet to discover the truth with the complete series of The X-Files on Blu-ray. $300

 

DYAD PHOTOGRAPHY for EW
<p>Revisit 25 years of pop culture hits (and a few misses) with EW’s <a href="http://www.amazon.com/gp/product/1618931563/ref=as_li_tl" target="_blank">The Must List book</a>. <em>$20</em></p> <p> </p>
The Must List

Revisit 25 years of pop culture hits (and a few misses) with EW’s The Must List book. $20

 

EW
<p>For <em>Doctor Who</em> fans everywhere, their very own TARDIS&#8230; sweatshirt.<em> $50, <a href="http://www.thinkgeek.com/product/iook/" target="_blank">thinkgeek.com</a></em></p> <p> </p> <p> </p>
TARDIS sweatshirt

For Doctor Who fans everywhere, their very own TARDIS… sweatshirt. $50, thinkgeek.com

 

 

DYAD PHOTOGRAPHY for EW
<p>For the true <em>iZombie</em> fan, a <a href="http://www.amazon.com/iZombie-Omnibus-Michael-Allred/dp/1401262031" target="_blank">collection of the comic series</a>, in its entirety, that inspired the CW hit. <em>$75</em></p> <p></p> <p> </p>
iZombie Omnibus

For the true iZombie fan, a collection of the comic series, in its entirety, that inspired the CW hit. $75

 

DYAD PHOTOGRAPHY for EW
<p>With access to the iTunes store and all of your Hulu and Netflix accounts — not to mention a brilliant voice-controlled Siri remote — the new Apple TV is perfect for your favorite couch potato.<em> <a href="http://www.apple.com/shop/buy-tv/apple-tv?afid=p238|sbwI4k4YQ-dc_mtid_1870765e38482_pcrid_103449795847_&amp;cid=aos-us-kwg-btb-slid-" target="_blank">From $149.</a></em></p> <p> </p>
Apple TV

With access to the iTunes store and all of your Hulu and Netflix accounts — not to mention a brilliant voice-controlled Siri remote — the new Apple TV is perfect for your favorite couch potato. From $149.

 

DYAD PHOTOGRAPHY for EW
<p>For your sassenach, the <a href="http://www.amazon.ca/Outlander-Ultimate-Collectors-Sous-titres-français/dp/B014TO7RD0/ref=sr_1_3?s=dvd&amp;ie=UTF8&amp;qid=1448295658&amp;sr=1-3&amp;keywords=outlander+season+1" target="_blank"><em>Outlander</em> ultimate collection</a> comes with season 1, the soundtrack, photos, and a flask. <em>$156</em></p> <p> </p>
Outlander ultimate collection

For your sassenach, the Outlander ultimate collection comes with season 1, the soundtrack, photos, and a flask. $156

 

DYAD PHOTOGRAPHY for EW
