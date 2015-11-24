Holiday Gift Guide: For the Film Buff

EW Staff
November 24, 2015 at 02:11 PM EST
<p>&#8216;Tis the season to celebrate who you love&#8230; and what they love. We found out-of-this-world presents for every pop culture fan on your list. Ahead, find out what to get the film fanatic in your life. </p> <p> </p>
What to Get The Film Buff in Your Life

‘Tis the season to celebrate who you love… and what they love. We found out-of-this-world presents for every pop culture fan on your list. Ahead, find out what to get the film fanatic in your life. 

 

DYAD PHOTOGRAPHY for EW
<p>Visit <em>Jurassic World</em> at your own risk (and in 3-D) with the Blu-ray set that <a href="http://www.amazon.com/Jurassic-World-3D-Limited-Edition/dp/B00ZJ2GL6G" target="_blank">comes with two collectible dinos</a>. <em>$120</em></p> <p> </p>
'Jurassic World' 3D Limited Edition Gift Set

Visit Jurassic World at your own risk (and in 3-D) with the Blu-ray set that comes with two collectible dinos. $120

 

DYAD PHOTOGRAPHY for EW
<p>Merry Christmas, ya filthy animal! Get every <em>Home Alone </em>film in this <a href="http://www.amazon.com/Alone-Ultimate-Collectors-Edition-Blu-ray/dp/B0145JUW0E" target="_blank">collector’s set</a>. <em>$70</em></p> <p> </p>
Home Alone Ultimate Collector's Edition

Merry Christmas, ya filthy animal! Get every Home Alone film in this collector’s set. $70

 

DYAD PHOTOGRAPHY for EW
<p>Perfect for the rabid theatergoer, MoviePass offers unlimited access to a variety of cinemas nationwide for one flat fee. <em>$125 for three months, <a href="https://www.moviepass.com/z34m7" target="_blank">moviepass.com</a></em></p> <p> </p>
MoviePass

Perfect for the rabid theatergoer, MoviePass offers unlimited access to a variety of cinemas nationwide for one flat fee. $125 for three months, moviepass.com

 

DYAD PHOTOGRAPHY for EW
<p><a href="http://www.amazon.com/Creating-Illusion-Turner-Classic-Movies/dp/0762456612" target="_blank">Creating the Illusion: A Fashionable History of Hollywood Costume Designers</a> gives a fascinating (and gorgeous) look inside the world of the minds behind film’s most iconic sartorial moments.<em> $65</em></p> <p> </p> <p> </p>
Creating the Illusion

Creating the Illusion: A Fashionable History of Hollywood Costume Designers gives a fascinating (and gorgeous) look inside the world of the minds behind film’s most iconic sartorial moments. $65

 

 

DYAD PHOTOGRAPHY for EW
<p>This <a href="http://www.amazon.com/Virgin-Suicides-Anniversary-Picture-Download/dp/B00W85Y1C8" target="_blank">deluxe edition of Air’s soundtrack to <em>The Virgin Suicides </em></a>— featuring studio outtakes and a live performance — reminds us why we fell for the 2000 cult film in the first place. <em>$96</em></p> <p> </p>
Air’s soundtrack to The Virgin Suicides

This deluxe edition of Air’s soundtrack to The Virgin Suicides — featuring studio outtakes and a live performance — reminds us why we fell for the 2000 cult film in the first place. $96

 

DYAD PHOTOGRAPHY for EW
<p><em>The Collected Works of Hayao Miyazaki </em>includes all 11 films by the renowned director on Blu-ray, as well as exclusive content, interviews, and an art book. <em>$250, <a href="http://www.amazon.com/Collected-Miyazaki-Amazon-Exclusive-Blu-ray/dp/B0117V8BX8" target="_blank">amazon.com</a></em></p> <p> </p>
The Collected Works of Hayao Miyazaki

The Collected Works of Hayao Miyazaki includes all 11 films by the renowned director on Blu-ray, as well as exclusive content, interviews, and an art book. $250, amazon.com

 

DYAD PHOTOGRAPHY for EW
<p>Make the <em>Die Hard </em>die hard scream “Yippee-ki-yay!” with the <a href="http://www.amazon.com/Nakatomi-Plaza-Hard-Collection-Blu-ray/dp/B012Z2NO58" target="_blank">Nakatomi Plaza box set</a>, complete with every film on Blu-ray and a 15&#8243; model of the famed building. <em>$130 </em></p> <p> </p>
Nakatomi Plaza box set

Make the Die Hard die hard scream “Yippee-ki-yay!” with the Nakatomi Plaza box set, complete with every film on Blu-ray and a 15″ model of the famed building. $130 

 

DYAD PHOTOGRAPHY for EW
<p>Turn any space into a cinema with <a href="http://www.amazon.com/Sony-Projector-Resolution-Connectivity-MPCL1/dp/B015CCT1XW" target="_blank">Sony’s mobile Pico projector</a>. Stream video from a phone via Wi-Fi to project a picture up to 120.&#8221;<em> $350</em></p>
Pico projector

Turn any space into a cinema with Sony’s mobile Pico projector. Stream video from a phone via Wi-Fi to project a picture up to 120.” $350

DYAD PHOTOGRAPHY for EW
<p>Talk about eye candy. <em><a href="http://www.amazon.com/James-Bond-Years-Movie-Posters/dp/1465443266" target="_blank">James Bond: 50 Years of Movie Posters</a></em> features artwork from all of the franchise’s films, including <em>Spectre</em>. <em>$30</em></p> <p> </p>
James Bond: 50 Years of Movie Posters

Talk about eye candy. James Bond: 50 Years of Movie Posters features artwork from all of the franchise’s films, including Spectre. $30

 

DYAD PHOTOGRAPHY for EW
<p>Batch’s curated gift boxes deliver gourmet regional treats (whiskey-flavored popcorn!) from cities like Nashville and Austin. <em>From $19, <a href="http://batchusa.com/" target="_blank">batchusa.com</a></em></p> <p> </p> <p> </p>
Batch’s curated gift boxes

Batch’s curated gift boxes deliver gourmet regional treats (whiskey-flavored popcorn!) from cities like Nashville and Austin. From $19, batchusa.com

 

 

DYAD PHOTOGRAPHY for EW
