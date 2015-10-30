Hocus Pocus: Where are they now?

Then: The most beautiful Sanderson sister, Sarah was especially interested in the teenage boys the witches encounter. While a dunce most of the time, her special talent seemed to lie in the area of seduction — whether it's sitting on the lap of a 20th century bus driver or canoodling with Winifred’s former beau, Billy Butcherson.

Best line: "My lucky rat tail! Just where I left it!"

Now: Carrie Bradshaw, err, Sarah Jessica Parker graduated from witch costumes to a coveted closet of high-fashion threads in Sex and the City, both the late-’90s, early-'00s HBO television series and the late-2000s movies that followed. In keeping with her fashionista character, Parker has her own line of clothing and accessories as well as fragrances. Other popular appearances post-Hocus Pocus include 1996's The First Wives Club with Midler, 2006's Failure to Launch, and 2009's Did You Hear About the Morgans?, a brief stint on Glee in 2012, and starring opposite Thomas Haden Church in the HBO series Divorce which ran from 2016 to 2019. In 2020, Parker appeared in the Inside & Outwards PSA about the mental health challenges for people alone during the COVID-19 crisis.