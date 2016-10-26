Hillary Clinton Through The Years

Hillary Clinton at the Third U.S. Presidential Debate in Las Vegas on October 19, 2016

Hillary Clinton With Donald Trump at the Town Hall Debate at Washington University in St. Louis on October 9, 2016

Hillary Rodham Clinton With Bill Clinton at the Democratic National Convention on July 28, 2016

Hillary Rodham Clinton With Barack Obama at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia on July 27, 2016

Hillary Rodham Clinton With Tim Kaine at a Campaign Rally in Miami on July 23, 2016

Hillary Rodham Clinton With Chelsea Clinton, Aidan Mezvinsky, Marc Mezvinsky, and Bill Clinton in New York City on June 20, 2016

Hillary Rodham Clinton at a Primary Night Rally in Brooklyn on June 7, 2016

Hillary Rodham Clinton in Rochester, New Hampshire on January 22, 2016

Hillary Rodham Clinton Before the House Select Committee on Capitol Hill on October 22, 2015

Hillary Rodham Clinton With Kate McKinnon on Saturday Night Live on October 3, 2015

Hillary Rodham Clinton With Bill Clinton at the 37th Harkin Steak Fry in Indianola, Iowa on September 14, 2014

Hillary Rodham Clinton With Meryl Streep at a Dinner for Kennedy Honorees in Washington, D.C. on December 1, 2012

Hillary Rodham Clinton With Dorothy Rodham and Chelsea Clinton at the wedding of Chelsea Clinton and Marc Mezvinsky on July 31, 2010

Hillary Rodham Clinton With Barack Obama, Joe Biden, and the National Security Team in the Situation Room on May 1, 2011

Hillary Rodham Clinton at Her Confirmation Hearing on Capitol Hill on January 13, 2009

Hillary Rodham Clinton With Barack Obama in Unity, New Hampshire on June 27, 2008

Hillary Rodham Clinton at a Campaign Event at the B&O Railroad Heritage Museum in Grafton, West Virginia on May 11, 2008

Hillary Rodham Clinton With Rosalynn Carter, Barbara Bush, Betty Ford, and Nancy Reagan at a Gala Saluting Betty Ford and the Betty Ford Center on January 17, 2003

Hillary Rodham Clinton With Charles Schumer at a Wreath Laying Ceremony on September 6, 2002

Hillary Rodham Clinton in the Russell Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill on March 13, 2001

Hillary Rodham Clinton With Chelsea Clinton, Bill Clinton, and Al Gore in the Old Senate Chamber on January 3, 2001

Hillary Rodham Clinton Celebrates Her Senate Victory in New York City on November 7, 2000

Hillary Rodham Clinton With Daniel Patrick Moynihan on His Farm Near Oneonta, N.Y., on July 7, 1999

Hillary Rodham Clinton at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago on August 27, 1996

Hillary Rodham Clinton at the at the UN Fourth World Conference on Women in Beijing on September 5, 1995

Hillary Rodham Clinton on Capitol Hill on September 29, 1993

Hillary Rodham Clinton With Bill Clinton at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on July 8, 1993

Hillary Rodham Clinton With Bill Clinton and Chelsea Clinton on January 20, 1993

Hillary Rodham Clinton With Bill Clinton and Chelsea Clinton at the Old State House in Little Rock on November 3, 1992

Hillary Rodham Clinton With Bill Clinton, Al Gore, and Tipper Gore in Durham, North Carolina on October 26, 1992

Hillary Rodham Clinton With Dorothy Rodham in New York on July 14, 1992

Hillary Rodham Clinton With Bill Clinton in California on September 21, 1991

Hillary Rodham Clinton With Bill Clinton, Geoffrey Swaebe, and James R. Thompson in Brussels on September 30, 1987

Hillary Rodham Clinton at the Inaugural Ball in 1985

Hillary Rodham Clinton With Bill Clinton Celebrating His Victory in the Democratic Runoff in Little Rock, Arkansas on June 8, 1982

Hillary Rodham Clinton With Bill Clinton and Chelsea Clinton on March 5, 1980

Hillary Rodham With John Doar in the Judiciary Committee Hearing Room at the U.S. Capitol in 1974

Hillary Rodham at Wellesley College on May 31, 1969

Hillary Rodham at Maine East High School in Park Ridge, Illinois in 1965

1 of 40 Tim Boyle/Getty Images Hillary Rodham at Maine East High School in Park Ridge, Illinois in 1965

Advertisement

2 of 40 John M. Hurley/The Boston Globe via Getty Images Hillary Rodham at Wellesley College on May 31, 1969

3 of 40 David Hume Kennerly/Getty Images Hillary Rodham With John Doar in the Judiciary Committee Hearing Room at the U.S. Capitol in 1974

Advertisement

4 of 40 Donald R. Broyles/AP Hillary Rodham Clinton With Bill Clinton and Chelsea Clinton on March 5, 1980

Advertisement

5 of 40 AP Hillary Rodham Clinton With Bill Clinton Celebrating His Victory in the Democratic Runoff in Little Rock, Arkansas on June 8, 1982

Advertisement

6 of 40 A. Lynn/AP Hillary Rodham Clinton at the Inaugural Ball in 1985

Advertisement

7 of 40 Thielemans/AP Hillary Rodham Clinton With Bill Clinton, Geoffrey Swaebe, and James R. Thompson in Brussels on September 30, 1987

Advertisement

8 of 40 Douglas Burrows/Liaison Hillary Rodham Clinton With Bill Clinton in California on September 21, 1991

Advertisement

9 of 40 Ron Frehm/AP Hillary Rodham Clinton With Dorothy Rodham in New York on July 14, 1992

Advertisement

10 of 40 Stephan Savoia/AP Hillary Rodham Clinton With Bill Clinton, Al Gore, and Tipper Gore in Durham, North Carolina on October 26, 1992

Advertisement

11 of 40 Luke Frazza/AFP/Getty Images Hillary Rodham Clinton With Bill Clinton and Chelsea Clinton at the Old State House in Little Rock on November 3, 1992

Advertisement

12 of 40 Ed Reinke/AP Hillary Rodham Clinton With Bill Clinton and Chelsea Clinton on January 20, 1993

Advertisement

13 of 40 Doug Mills/AP Hillary Rodham Clinton With Bill Clinton at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on July 8, 1993

Advertisement

14 of 40 Doug Mills/AP Hillary Rodham Clinton on Capitol Hill on September 29, 1993

Advertisement

15 of 40 Emmanuel Dunand/AFP/Getty Images Hillary Rodham Clinton at the at the UN Fourth World Conference on Women in Beijing on September 5, 1995

Advertisement

16 of 40 Jeff Haynes/AFP/Getty Images Hillary Rodham Clinton at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago on August 27, 1996

Advertisement

17 of 40 Ray Stubblebine/Hulton Archive/Getty Images Hillary Rodham Clinton With Daniel Patrick Moynihan on His Farm Near Oneonta, N.Y., on July 7, 1999

Advertisement

18 of 40 Cynthia Johnson/Hulton Archive/Getty Images Hillary Rodham Clinton Celebrates Her Senate Victory in New York City on November 7, 2000

Advertisement

19 of 40 Scott J. Ferrell/Congressional Quarterly/Getty Images Hillary Rodham Clinton With Chelsea Clinton, Bill Clinton, and Al Gore in the Old Senate Chamber on January 3, 2001

Advertisement

20 of 40 Harry Hamburg/New York Daily News/AP Hillary Rodham Clinton in the Russell Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill on March 13, 2001

Advertisement

21 of 40 Stephen Jaffe/AFP/Getty Images Hillary Rodham Clinton With Charles Schumer at a Wreath Laying Ceremony on September 6, 2002

Advertisement

22 of 40 Reed Saxon/AP Hillary Rodham Clinton With Rosalynn Carter, Barbara Bush, Betty Ford, and Nancy Reagan at a Gala Saluting Betty Ford and the Betty Ford Center on January 17, 2003

Advertisement

23 of 40 Joe Raedle/Getty Images Hillary Rodham Clinton at a Campaign Event at the B&O Railroad Heritage Museum in Grafton, West Virginia on May 11, 2008

Advertisement

24 of 40 Mario Tama/Getty Images Hillary Rodham Clinton With Barack Obama in Unity, New Hampshire on June 27, 2008

Advertisement

25 of 40 Alex Wong/Getty Images Hillary Rodham Clinton at Her Confirmation Hearing on Capitol Hill on January 13, 2009

Advertisement

26 of 40 Pete Souza/The White House via Getty Images Hillary Rodham Clinton With Barack Obama, Joe Biden, and the National Security Team in the Situation Room on May 1, 2011

Advertisement

27 of 40 Kevin Lamarque/AP Hillary Rodham Clinton on October 18, 2011

Advertisement

28 of 40 Barbara Kinney/FilmMagic Hillary Rodham Clinton With Dorothy Rodham and Chelsea Clinton at the wedding of Chelsea Clinton and Marc Mezvinsky on July 31, 2010

Advertisement

29 of 40 Ron Sachs/Pool/Getty Images Hillary Rodham Clinton With Meryl Streep at a Dinner for Kennedy Honorees in Washington, D.C. on December 1, 2012

Advertisement

30 of 40 Steve Pope/Getty Images Hillary Rodham Clinton With Bill Clinton at the 37th Harkin Steak Fry in Indianola, Iowa on September 14, 2014

Advertisement

31 of 40 Dana Edelson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank Hillary Rodham Clinton With Kate McKinnon on Saturday Night Live on October 3, 2015

Advertisement

32 of 40 Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images Hillary Rodham Clinton Before the House Select Committee on Capitol Hill on October 22, 2015

Advertisement

33 of 40 Matt Rourke/AP Hillary Rodham Clinton in Rochester, New Hampshire on January 22, 2016

Advertisement

34 of 40 Drew Angerer/Getty Images Hillary Rodham Clinton at a Primary Night Rally in Brooklyn on June 7, 2016

Advertisement

35 of 40 Drew Angerer/Getty Images Hillary Rodham Clinton With Chelsea Clinton, Aidan Mezvinsky, Marc Mezvinsky, and Bill Clinton in New York City on June 20, 2016

Advertisement

36 of 40 Justin Sullivan/Getty Images Hillary Rodham Clinton With Tim Kaine at a Campaign Rally in Miami on July 23, 2016

Advertisement

37 of 40 Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images Hillary Rodham Clinton With Barack Obama at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia on July 27, 2016

Advertisement

38 of 40 Alex Wong/Getty Images Hillary Rodham Clinton With Bill Clinton at the Democratic National Convention on July 28, 2016

Advertisement

39 of 40 Saul Loeb-Pool/Getty Images Hillary Clinton With Donald Trump at the Town Hall Debate at Washington University in St. Louis on October 9, 2016

Advertisement