Hillary Clinton Through The Years

Hillary Rodham at Maine East High School in Park Ridge, Illinois in 1965
Tim Boyle/Getty Images
Hillary Rodham at Wellesley College on May 31, 1969
John M. Hurley/The Boston Globe via Getty Images
Hillary Rodham With John Doar in the Judiciary Committee Hearing Room at the U.S. Capitol in 1974
David Hume Kennerly/Getty Images
Hillary Rodham Clinton With Bill Clinton and Chelsea Clinton on March 5, 1980
Donald R. Broyles/AP
Hillary Rodham Clinton With Bill Clinton Celebrating His Victory in the Democratic Runoff in Little Rock, Arkansas on June 8, 1982
AP
Hillary Rodham Clinton at the Inaugural Ball in 1985
A. Lynn/AP
Hillary Rodham Clinton With Bill Clinton, Geoffrey Swaebe, and James R. Thompson in Brussels on September 30, 1987
Thielemans/AP
Hillary Rodham Clinton With Bill Clinton in California on September 21, 1991
Douglas Burrows/Liaison
Hillary Rodham Clinton With Dorothy Rodham in New York on July 14, 1992
Ron Frehm/AP
Hillary Rodham Clinton With Bill Clinton, Al Gore, and Tipper Gore in Durham, North Carolina on October 26, 1992
Stephan Savoia/AP
Hillary Rodham Clinton With Bill Clinton and Chelsea Clinton at the Old State House in Little Rock on November 3, 1992
Luke Frazza/AFP/Getty Images
Hillary Rodham Clinton With Bill Clinton and Chelsea Clinton on January 20, 1993
Ed Reinke/AP
Hillary Rodham Clinton With Bill Clinton at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on July 8, 1993
Doug Mills/AP
Hillary Rodham Clinton on Capitol Hill on September 29, 1993
Doug Mills/AP
Hillary Rodham Clinton at the at the UN Fourth World Conference on Women in Beijing on September 5, 1995
Emmanuel Dunand/AFP/Getty Images
Hillary Rodham Clinton at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago on August 27, 1996
Jeff Haynes/AFP/Getty Images
Hillary Rodham Clinton With Daniel Patrick Moynihan on His Farm Near Oneonta, N.Y., on July 7, 1999
Ray Stubblebine/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
Hillary Rodham Clinton Celebrates Her Senate Victory in New York City on November 7, 2000
Cynthia Johnson/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
Hillary Rodham Clinton With Chelsea Clinton, Bill Clinton, and Al Gore in the Old Senate Chamber on January 3, 2001
Scott J. Ferrell/Congressional Quarterly/Getty Images
Hillary Rodham Clinton in the Russell Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill on March 13, 2001
Harry Hamburg/New York Daily News/AP
Hillary Rodham Clinton With Charles Schumer at a Wreath Laying Ceremony on September 6, 2002
Stephen Jaffe/AFP/Getty Images
Hillary Rodham Clinton With Rosalynn Carter, Barbara Bush, Betty Ford, and Nancy Reagan at a Gala Saluting Betty Ford and the Betty Ford Center on January 17, 2003
Reed Saxon/AP
Hillary Rodham Clinton at a Campaign Event at the B&O Railroad Heritage Museum in Grafton, West Virginia on May 11, 2008
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Hillary Rodham Clinton With Barack Obama in Unity, New Hampshire on June 27, 2008
Mario Tama/Getty Images
Hillary Rodham Clinton at Her Confirmation Hearing on Capitol Hill on January 13, 2009
Alex Wong/Getty Images
Hillary Rodham Clinton With Barack Obama, Joe Biden, and the National Security Team in the Situation Room on May 1, 2011
Pete Souza/The White House via Getty Images
Hillary Rodham Clinton on October 18, 2011
Kevin Lamarque/AP
Hillary Rodham Clinton With Dorothy Rodham and Chelsea Clinton at the wedding of Chelsea Clinton and Marc Mezvinsky on July 31, 2010
Barbara Kinney/FilmMagic
Hillary Rodham Clinton With Meryl Streep at a Dinner for Kennedy Honorees in Washington, D.C. on December 1, 2012
Ron Sachs/Pool/Getty Images
Hillary Rodham Clinton With Bill Clinton at the 37th Harkin Steak Fry in Indianola, Iowa on September 14, 2014
Steve Pope/Getty Images
Hillary Rodham Clinton With Kate McKinnon on Saturday Night Live on October 3, 2015
Dana Edelson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank
Hillary Rodham Clinton Before the House Select Committee on Capitol Hill on October 22, 2015
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Hillary Rodham Clinton in Rochester, New Hampshire on January 22, 2016
Matt Rourke/AP
Hillary Rodham Clinton at a Primary Night Rally in Brooklyn on June 7, 2016
Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Hillary Rodham Clinton With Chelsea Clinton, Aidan Mezvinsky, Marc Mezvinsky, and Bill Clinton in New York City on June 20, 2016
Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Hillary Rodham Clinton With Tim Kaine at a Campaign Rally in Miami on July 23, 2016
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Hillary Rodham Clinton With Barack Obama at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia on July 27, 2016
Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images
Hillary Rodham Clinton With Bill Clinton at the Democratic National Convention on July 28, 2016
Alex Wong/Getty Images
Hillary Clinton With Donald Trump at the Town Hall Debate at Washington University in St. Louis on October 9, 2016
Saul Loeb-Pool/Getty Images
Hillary Clinton at the Third U.S. Presidential Debate in Las Vegas on October 19, 2016
Drew Angerer/Getty Images
