Cameron Crowe went undercover as a high schooler to write this SoCal virginity-losing odyssey. The Amy Heckerling-directed film introduced the world to Nicolas Cage, Anthony Edwards, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Eric Stoltz, Forest Whitaker, and perhaps most memorably, Sean Penn.

EVERYONE WANTED TO BE: Spicoli. Penn's surfer defined '80s cool with his wavy blond locks, Baja jackets, and anti-authority attitude. Oh, and weed.

YOU'VE QUOTED: "All I need are some tasty waves, a cool buzz, and I'm fine." —Spicoli

YOU KNOW ALL THE WORDS TO: "Somebody's Baby" by Jackson Browne (written for the film)

YOU LOVE THESE MOVIES, TOO: Endless Love, Fame, Zapped!