From Here to Maternity: 17 Beloved TV Moms

Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1997-2001)

A vampire and a former demon mourned her death, along with millions of viewers who still tear up at the very mention of ''The Body.'' Everyone loved Joyce. And not just because she once struck Spike in the head with an axe and told him to stay the hell away from her daughter. Or because she once hooked up with ''Ripper.'' It's because she always saw the best in people and knew what mattered most, particularly when it came to Buffy: ''Principal Snyder said you're a troublemaker, and I could care less. I have a daughter who can take care of herself, who's brave and resourceful and thinks of others in a crisis. No matter who you hang out with or what dumb teenage stuff you think you need to do, I'm gonna sleep better knowing all that.'' Tissue. Now, please.