Heath Ledger: The untold stories

With his part in Parnassus half-finished, Ledger’s sudden death left the film in limbo. Ultimately, Gilliam would bring on Johnny Depp, Jude Law, and Colin Farrell to fill out the rest of Ledger’s character. Meanwhile, Warner Bros. scrambled to finish and market The Dark Knight. On the weekend of July 18, the film opened at $158 million. It eventually grossed nearly $1 billion worldwide and drew Oscar talk for Ledger’s performance. Still, for his friends, family, fans, and the filmmaking community, the shock and sadness over the actor’s death lingered.

Alexander: We were making these incredible plans about what was next, careerwise. The day after he died, he was going to meet Steven Spielberg to explore the idea of playing Tom Hayden in a movie about the Chicago 7. This wasn’t a guy who was even for a second thinking about checking out in any way, shape, or form. There’s a moment in The Dark Knight when Heath’s hanging upside down and he says to Batman, “You and I are destined to do this forever.” It’s a very sad moment. A sequel certainly would have happened. I cringe when I read that he was a tortured soul or a Method actor who couldn’t get out of his own way because he’d played this dark character. It’s just not true.

Bentley: I wish I knew what was going on with the prescription drugs. I could have said, “That’s not gonna help. Don’t mix all that.” I think he just didn’t know what he was doing. I feel like at least he would have listened to me. I didn’t go to the funeral because I know Heath would have been laughing at it. He would have had that smile on his face. At the very least he would have shrugged it off.

Pecorini: I remember when we went to the memorial service, most of the people there had nothing to do with Heath. He used to despise most of them, and there was no reason for them to be there. I understand the family wanting to give the “Hollywood community,” so-called, the opportunity of saying goodbye. But I’m telling you, 85 percent of the people in that room had no right to be there. It was pretty disturbing for me.

Oldman: If Heath does get an Oscar nomination, I can just picture him up there, looking down and going, “F—!”

Pecorini: We joked about [an Oscar nomination]. Heath used to say, “This time I’m going to give them such a hard time—they’ll have to cry to get an interview.” He knew he’d done something special. But he was saying, “This time I’m going to lead the dance.”

Gilliam: We’re cutting Parnassus now, so it’s like I work with Heath every day. He’s in fine shape, at least in the world I’m inhabiting at the moment. It just doesn’t make sense. Every day goes by and I think, He’ll be back in a second.