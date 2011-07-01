Harry Potter: Animal Attractions

From Hedwig in ''Sorceror's Stone'' to Nagini in ''Hallows 1,'' beloved animals in J.K. Rowling's universe

EW Staff
July 01, 2011 at 04:00 PM EDT
Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe) with Hedwig Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone
Peter Mountain
Fawkes Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix
Peter Mountain
Mrs. Norris Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets
Peter Mountain
Scabbers Harry Potter, The Sorcerer's Stone
Crookshanks Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix
Fang Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix
Nagini Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1
