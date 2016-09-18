'Grey's Anatomy': The 20 Best Speeches

Natalie Abrams
September 18, 2016 at 02:00 PM EDT
<p><em>Grey&#8217;s Anatomy</em> may be a medical drama, but the series&#8217; biggest moments will be remembered for the monologues Shonda Rhimes and her writers have woven throughout. Here are our favorites.</p> <p> </p>
The Major Monologues of 'Grey's Anatomy'

Grey’s Anatomy may be a medical drama, but the series’ biggest moments will be remembered for the monologues Shonda Rhimes and her writers have woven throughout. Here are our favorites.

 

<p>With Derek deciding whether or not to sign Addison&#8217;s divorce papers, Meredith finally put her foot down to profess her love for Derek.</p> <div class="jetpack-video-wrapper"><span class="embed-youtube" style="text-align:center; display: block;"><iframe class='youtube-player' type='text/html' width='640' height='360' src='https://www.youtube.com/embed/ax4Hu1zuGkI?version=3&#038;rel=1&#038;fs=1&#038;autohide=2&#038;showsearch=0&#038;showinfo=1&#038;iv_load_policy=1&#038;wmode=transparent' allowfullscreen='true' style='border:0;'></iframe></span></div> <p> </p>
Pick Me, Choose Me, Love Me

With Derek deciding whether or not to sign Addison’s divorce papers, Meredith finally put her foot down to profess her love for Derek.

 

<p>After sleeping with Callie for the first time, Erica Hahn compares realizing she&#8217;s gay to wearing glasses for the first time.</p> <div class="jetpack-video-wrapper"><span class="embed-youtube" style="text-align:center; display: block;"><iframe class='youtube-player' type='text/html' width='640' height='360' src='https://www.youtube.com/embed/jqrwo6UBefk?version=3&#038;rel=1&#038;fs=1&#038;autohide=2&#038;showsearch=0&#038;showinfo=1&#038;iv_load_policy=1&#038;wmode=transparent' allowfullscreen='true' style='border:0;'></iframe></span></div> <p> </p>
I Could See the Leaves

After sleeping with Callie for the first time, Erica Hahn compares realizing she’s gay to wearing glasses for the first time.

 

<p>With Izzie heading into surgery for her cancer, Alex begs her to tear up the DNR she signed, but her response is even more heartbreaking.</p> <div class="jetpack-video-wrapper"><span class="embed-youtube" style="text-align:center; display: block;"><iframe class='youtube-player' type='text/html' width='640' height='360' src='https://www.youtube.com/embed/mfU2Y0JfsLI?version=3&#038;rel=1&#038;fs=1&#038;autohide=2&#038;showsearch=0&#038;showinfo=1&#038;iv_load_policy=1&#038;wmode=transparent' allowfullscreen='true' style='border:0;'></iframe></span></div> <p> </p>
You Don't Get to Quit

With Izzie heading into surgery for her cancer, Alex begs her to tear up the DNR she signed, but her response is even more heartbreaking.

 

<p>After Callie&#8217;s father all but disowned his daughter for being gay, Arizona stood up for her love, delivering a rousing speech about how she got her name.</p> <div class="jetpack-video-wrapper"><span class="embed-youtube" style="text-align:center; display: block;"><iframe class='youtube-player' type='text/html' width='640' height='360' src='https://www.youtube.com/embed/JWJ7eYPoPjE?version=3&#038;rel=1&#038;fs=1&#038;autohide=2&#038;showsearch=0&#038;showinfo=1&#038;iv_load_policy=1&#038;wmode=transparent' allowfullscreen='true' style='border:0;'></iframe></span></div> <p> </p>
Good Man in a Storm

After Callie’s father all but disowned his daughter for being gay, Arizona stood up for her love, delivering a rousing speech about how she got her name.

 

<p>In the midst of the &#8220;off&#8221; period of their on-again-off-again relationship, Meredith stands up to Derek after he chastises her choices in men.</p> <div class="jetpack-video-wrapper"><span class="embed-youtube" style="text-align:center; display: block;"><iframe class='youtube-player' type='text/html' width='640' height='360' src='https://www.youtube.com/embed/cK4UKD2dzMg?version=3&#038;rel=1&#038;fs=1&#038;autohide=2&#038;showsearch=0&#038;showinfo=1&#038;iv_load_policy=1&#038;wmode=transparent' allowfullscreen='true' style='border:0;'></iframe></span></div> <p> </p>
You Don't Get to Call Me a Whore

In the midst of the “off” period of their on-again-off-again relationship, Meredith stands up to Derek after he chastises her choices in men.

 

<p>Addison finally snaps over being the other woman in her own marriage.</p> <p> </p> <div class="jetpack-video-wrapper"><span class="embed-youtube" style="text-align:center; display: block;"><iframe class='youtube-player' type='text/html' width='640' height='360' src='https://www.youtube.com/embed/YO-N9mgCXaU?version=3&#038;rel=1&#038;fs=1&#038;autohide=2&#038;showsearch=0&#038;showinfo=1&#038;iv_load_policy=1&#038;wmode=transparent' allowfullscreen='true' style='border:0;'></iframe></span></div> <p> </p>
I'm Not Meredith Grey

Addison finally snaps over being the other woman in her own marriage.

 

 

<p>When a fellow doctor asks Bailey out, she lays the intricacies of her life out plain and simple.</p> <div class="jetpack-video-wrapper"><span class="embed-youtube" style="text-align:center; display: block;"><iframe class='youtube-player' type='text/html' width='640' height='360' src='https://www.youtube.com/embed/VHzXaZ93SPk?version=3&#038;rel=1&#038;fs=1&#038;autohide=2&#038;showsearch=0&#038;showinfo=1&#038;iv_load_policy=1&#038;wmode=transparent' allowfullscreen='true' style='border:0;'></iframe></span></div> <p> </p>
I'm in the Middle of a Divorce

When a fellow doctor asks Bailey out, she lays the intricacies of her life out plain and simple.

 

<p>As Cristina schedules her appointment for an abortion, she puts new friend Meredith&#8217;s name down as the emergency contact, birthing the saying, &#8220;You are my person.&#8221;</p> <div class="jetpack-video-wrapper"><span class="embed-youtube" style="text-align:center; display: block;"><iframe class='youtube-player' type='text/html' width='640' height='360' src='https://www.youtube.com/embed/8wHx_kl7Tso?version=3&#038;rel=1&#038;fs=1&#038;autohide=2&#038;showsearch=0&#038;showinfo=1&#038;iv_load_policy=1&#038;wmode=transparent' allowfullscreen='true' style='border:0;'></iframe></span></div> <p> </p>
You Are My Person

As Cristina schedules her appointment for an abortion, she puts new friend Meredith’s name down as the emergency contact, birthing the saying, “You are my person.”

 

<p>Ahead of her wedding to Callie, Arizona lamented the loss of her brother and his absence at her impending nuptials.</p> <div class="jetpack-video-wrapper"><span class="embed-youtube" style="text-align:center; display: block;"><iframe class='youtube-player' type='text/html' width='640' height='360' src='https://www.youtube.com/embed/JEoHh7fkGzk?version=3&#038;rel=1&#038;fs=1&#038;autohide=2&#038;showsearch=0&#038;showinfo=1&#038;iv_load_policy=1&#038;wmode=transparent' allowfullscreen='true' style='border:0;'></iframe></span></div> <p> </p>
My Dreams are Coming True

Ahead of her wedding to Callie, Arizona lamented the loss of her brother and his absence at her impending nuptials.

 

<p>Frustrated over how Owen is treating Cristina during their break, she confronts him, leading to Owen&#8217;s reveal that he loves her.</p> <div class="jetpack-video-wrapper"><span class="embed-youtube" style="text-align:center; display: block;"><iframe class='youtube-player' type='text/html' width='640' height='360' src='https://www.youtube.com/embed/i2ALKq2SX64?version=3&#038;rel=1&#038;fs=1&#038;autohide=2&#038;showsearch=0&#038;showinfo=1&#038;iv_load_policy=1&#038;wmode=transparent' allowfullscreen='true' style='border:0;'></iframe></span></div> <p> </p>
The Three Words

Frustrated over how Owen is treating Cristina during their break, she confronts him, leading to Owen’s reveal that he loves her.

 

<p>During their impromptu wedding, Alex&#8217;s vows detail his journey into becoming a man.</p> <div class="jetpack-video-wrapper"><span class="embed-youtube" style="text-align:center; display: block;"><iframe class='youtube-player' type='text/html' width='640' height='360' src='https://www.youtube.com/embed/g2eL7LZc9Pg?version=3&#038;rel=1&#038;fs=1&#038;autohide=2&#038;showsearch=0&#038;showinfo=1&#038;iv_load_policy=1&#038;wmode=transparent' allowfullscreen='true' style='border:0;'></iframe></span></div> <p> </p>
Today's the Day My Life Begins

During their impromptu wedding, Alex’s vows detail his journey into becoming a man.

 

<p>With Derek dating Nurse Rose, Meredith makes a move for his heart, building a house of candles.</p> <div class="jetpack-video-wrapper"><span class="embed-youtube" style="text-align:center; display: block;"><iframe class='youtube-player' type='text/html' width='640' height='360' src='https://www.youtube.com/embed/n2KwJGseKrg?version=3&#038;rel=1&#038;fs=1&#038;autohide=2&#038;showsearch=0&#038;showinfo=1&#038;iv_load_policy=1&#038;wmode=transparent' allowfullscreen='true' style='border:0;'></iframe></span></div> <p> </p>
I Don't Build Houses

With Derek dating Nurse Rose, Meredith makes a move for his heart, building a house of candles.

 

<p>Lexie pleaded with Meredith to help save Thatcher when their father needed a liver transplant.</p> <div class="jetpack-video-wrapper"><span class="embed-youtube" style="text-align:center; display: block;"><iframe class='youtube-player' type='text/html' width='640' height='360' src='https://www.youtube.com/embed/vrbNSNpdnTY?version=3&#038;rel=1&#038;fs=1&#038;autohide=2&#038;showsearch=0&#038;showinfo=1&#038;iv_load_policy=1&#038;wmode=transparent' allowfullscreen='true' style='border:0;'></iframe></span></div> <p> </p>
Give Me My Dad

Lexie pleaded with Meredith to help save Thatcher when their father needed a liver transplant.

 

<p>When Owen accuses Cristina of going into medicine for the wrong reasons, she shares the story of how her father died, showing a rare vulnerability.</p> <div class="jetpack-video-wrapper"><span class="embed-youtube" style="text-align:center; display: block;"><iframe class='youtube-player' type='text/html' width='640' height='360' src='https://www.youtube.com/embed/blcRin8JZwQ?version=3&#038;rel=1&#038;fs=1&#038;autohide=2&#038;showsearch=0&#038;showinfo=1&#038;iv_load_policy=1&#038;wmode=transparent' allowfullscreen='true' style='border:0;'></iframe></span></div> <p> </p>
My Hands Felt His Heart Stop Beating

When Owen accuses Cristina of going into medicine for the wrong reasons, she shares the story of how her father died, showing a rare vulnerability.

 

<p>With Denny possibly losing the heart transplant to another patient, Izzie begs Denny to let her cut his LVAD.</p> <div class="jetpack-video-wrapper"><span class="embed-youtube" style="text-align:center; display: block;"><iframe class='youtube-player' type='text/html' width='640' height='360' src='https://www.youtube.com/embed/2sjGZbeHtVw?version=3&#038;rel=1&#038;fs=1&#038;autohide=2&#038;showsearch=0&#038;showinfo=1&#038;iv_load_policy=1&#038;wmode=transparent' allowfullscreen='true' style='border:0;'></iframe></span></div> <p> </p>
What About Me?

With Denny possibly losing the heart transplant to another patient, Izzie begs Denny to let her cut his LVAD.

 

<p>Derek details every memorable case he worked on with Meredith inside the famed elevator that served as a focal point of their relationship.</p> <div class="jetpack-video-wrapper"><span class="embed-youtube" style="text-align:center; display: block;"><iframe class='youtube-player' type='text/html' width='640' height='360' src='https://www.youtube.com/embed/xbBvQt9a0rs?version=3&#038;rel=1&#038;fs=1&#038;autohide=2&#038;showsearch=0&#038;showinfo=1&#038;iv_load_policy=1&#038;wmode=transparent' allowfullscreen='true' style='border:0;'></iframe></span></div> <p> </p>
The Elevator Proposal

Derek details every memorable case he worked on with Meredith inside the famed elevator that served as a focal point of their relationship.

 

<p>Lexie professes her love for Mark, but it came too little too late as both died shortly after this.</p> <div class="jetpack-video-wrapper"><span class="embed-youtube" style="text-align:center; display: block;"><iframe class='youtube-player' type='text/html' width='640' height='360' src='https://www.youtube.com/embed/yOsLuSq-Ids?version=3&#038;rel=1&#038;fs=1&#038;autohide=2&#038;showsearch=0&#038;showinfo=1&#038;iv_load_policy=1&#038;wmode=transparent' allowfullscreen='true' style='border:0;'></iframe></span></div> <p> </p>
I Love You

Lexie professes her love for Mark, but it came too little too late as both died shortly after this.

 

<p>With Cristina leaving the hospital (and the show), she reminds Meredith not to let Derek eclipse her.</p> <div class="jetpack-video-wrapper"><span class="embed-youtube" style="text-align:center; display: block;"><iframe class='youtube-player' type='text/html' width='640' height='360' src='https://www.youtube.com/embed/SdeaiMsIC2E?version=3&#038;rel=1&#038;fs=1&#038;autohide=2&#038;showsearch=0&#038;showinfo=1&#038;iv_load_policy=1&#038;wmode=transparent' allowfullscreen='true' style='border:0;'></iframe></span></div> <p> </p>
He's Not the Sun

With Cristina leaving the hospital (and the show), she reminds Meredith not to let Derek eclipse her.

 

<p>After Alex plastered the locker room with Izzie&#8217;s modeling photos, she was able to shut him up pretty quickly, stripping down and revealing that the modeling gig paid for med school.</p> <div class="jetpack-video-wrapper"><span class="embed-youtube" style="text-align:center; display: block;"><iframe class='youtube-player' type='text/html' width='640' height='360' src='https://www.youtube.com/embed/0x4Xergl4lA?version=3&#038;rel=1&#038;fs=1&#038;autohide=2&#038;showsearch=0&#038;showinfo=1&#038;iv_load_policy=1&#038;wmode=transparent' allowfullscreen='true' style='border:0;'></iframe></span></div> <p> </p>
I'm Out of Debt

After Alex plastered the locker room with Izzie’s modeling photos, she was able to shut him up pretty quickly, stripping down and revealing that the modeling gig paid for med school.

 

<p>When an old flame pops up in the hospital, Bailey feels as small as she was in high school, taking that frustration out on Derek.</p> <div class="jetpack-video-wrapper"><span class="embed-youtube" style="text-align:center; display: block;"><iframe class='youtube-player' type='text/html' width='640' height='360' src='https://www.youtube.com/embed/y2ej0dbwogk?version=3&#038;rel=1&#038;fs=1&#038;autohide=2&#038;showsearch=0&#038;showinfo=1&#038;iv_load_policy=1&#038;wmode=transparent' allowfullscreen='true' style='border:0;'></iframe></span></div> <p> </p>
Guys Like You Don't See Girls Like Me

When an old flame pops up in the hospital, Bailey feels as small as she was in high school, taking that frustration out on Derek.

 

