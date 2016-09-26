The 22 Greatest TV Couples of All Time

Jim Halpert and Pam Beesly, The Office
Chris Haston/NBCU Photo Bank
Lucy and Ricky Ricardo, I Love Lucy
Courtesy Everett Collection
Cory and Topanga, Boy Meets World
ABC Photo Archives/ABC via Getty Images
April and Andy, Parks and Recreation
Tyler Golden/NBC
Ross and Rachel, Friends
NBC
Coach Taylor and Tami Taylor, Friday Night Lights
Virginia Sherwood/NBC
Meredith and Derek, Grey’s Anatomy
Adam Taylor/ABC
Archie and Edith Bunker, All in the Family
CBS via Getty Images
Carrie and Mr. Big, Sex and the City
Craig Blankenhorn/HBO
Florida and James Evans, Good Times
Courtesy Everett Collection
Jamie and Claire Fraser, Outlander
Aimee Spinks/Starz
Homer and Marge Simpson, The Simpsons
Fox
Mitch and Cam, Modern Family
Peter "Hopper" Stone/ABC
Ned and Chuck, Pushing Daisies
Adam Taylor/ABC
Sandy and Kirsten Cohen, The O.C.
Everett Collection
Marshall and Lily, How I Met Your Mother
Ron Jaffe/CBS
Shawn and Angela, Boy Meets World
ABC Photo Archives/ABC via Getty Images
Elena Gilbert and the Salvatore brothers, The Vampire Diaries
Bob Mahoney/The CW
Chuck and Blair, Gossip Girl
Giovanni Rufino/The CW
Tony and Carmela Soprano, The Sopranos
Craig Blankenhorn/HBO
Zach and Kelly, Saved By The Bell
Courtesy Everett Collection
Sam and Diane, Cheers
NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
