The 22 Greatest TV Couples of All Time

Though they don’t get nearly as much recognition as they deserve, Shawn and Angela were an incredible couple. It was so rare to see an interracial relationship on television in the ’90s, and as the one African-American woman in a predominately white cast, Angela could have easily been cast as the token minority character who was only defined by her race. Instead, she was able to hold her ground as a steady character who always managed to talk some sense into Shawn any time his immaturity got the better of him.