Great movies for kids 4–6

We may be forbidden to talk about Bruno, but it's hard to shut up about Disney's first Latino musical. Quirky misfit Mirabel (Stephanie Beatriz) is the only member of the Madigral family without assigned powers, yet she tries to mend her home's impending fate by unraveling the mystery of her missing uncle, Bruno (John Leguizamo). With colorful, Colombian-inspired animations, uniquely lovable characters, and karaoke-worthy original songs by virtuoso Lin-Manuel Miranda — especially "We Don't Talk About Bruno" and "Surface Pressure" — your youngster will be begging you to replay this film until your home also loses its power.