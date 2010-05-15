'Gossip Girl': Best of Chuck-Blair

''O Brother, Where Bart Thou?'' season 2, episode 13

Most heart-wrenching moment: After Bart's death, Blair tells Chuck she loves him and he leaves her

Despite his inability to commit, seeing Chuck so distraught after Bart's death pulled at every one of B.'s tiny heart strings, invoking the most loving and maternal sides of her. Chuck rejected her, which broke our hearts once, but then came back to her in the middle of the night, only to disappear to Thailand by morning.

Blair: ''But I am me, and you're you, we're Chuck and Blair (Leighton Meester), Blair and Chuck, the worst thing you've ever done, the darkest thought you ever had, I will stand by you through anything... because I love you.''