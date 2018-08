Glory Days: 23 Great Sports Movie Underdogs

RICK ”WILD THING” VAUGHN

PLAYED BY Charlie Sheen

MOVIE Major League (1989)

POSITION Pitcher

TEAM The Cleveland Indians, here a group of broken-down misfits (including aging catcher Tom Berenger, left) recruited precisely for the likelihood that they’ll drive down ticket sales, giving the owner an excuse to move the team to Florida.

STATS He’s called ”Wild Thing” because of pitches that fly at 100 mph but are liable to hit anything but the strike zone. (Those thick specs don’t seem to help much.) He’s also a pot-smoker and convicted carjacker.

ACCURACY Well, pot-smoking ex-cons aren’t completely unknown to baseball, and Sheen, well known for his own offscreen career as a Wild Thing, gives one of his best comic performances.

MEMORABLE MOMENT The entire stadium sings along to the Troggs’ ”Wild Thing” as Vaughn pitches in a championship game.

MALE KLEENEX FACTOR 2 out of 10 hankies (10 out of 10 if you’re an Indians fan)