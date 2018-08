'Game of Thrones': HBO unveils season 5 photos

1 of 19

1 of 19

Carice van Houten as Melisandre

Kristofer Hivju as Tormund Giantsbane

Sophie Turner as Sansa Stark and Aidan Gillen as Littlefinger

Nathalie Emmanuel as Missandei and Jacob Anderson as Grey Worm

Michael McElhatton as Roose Bolton, Iwan Rheon as Ramsay Bolton and Elizabeth Webster as Walda Frey

Maisie Williams as Arya Stark

Kit Harington as Jon Snow

Dean-Charles Chapman as Tommen Baratheon and Lena Headey as Cersei Lannister

Kit Harington as Jon Snow, Stephen Dillane as Stannis Baratheon and Liam Cunningham as Davos Seaworth

Lena Headey as Cersei Lannister and Ian Beattie as Meryn Trant

Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen

Kit Harington as Jon Snow

Conleth Hill as Varys and Peter Dinklage as Tyrion Lanniste

Lena Headey as Cersei Lannister and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Jaime Lannister

Jonathan Pryce as the High Sparrow

Daniel Portman as Podrick Payne and Gwendoline Christie as Brienne of Tarth

Indira Varma as Ellaria Sand and Deobia Opaeri as Areo Hotah

Alexander Siddig as Doran Martell

1 of 18 Helen Sloan/HBO Alexander Siddig as Doran Martell

Advertisement

2 of 18 Helen Sloan/HBO Indira Varma as Ellaria Sand and Deobia Opaeri as Areo Hotah

3 of 18 Helen Sloan/HBO Daniel Portman as Podrick Payne and Gwendoline Christie as Brienne of Tarth

Advertisement

4 of 18 Helen Sloan/HBO Jonathan Pryce as the High Sparrow

Advertisement

5 of 18 Helen Sloan/HBO Lena Headey as Cersei Lannister and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Jaime Lannister

Advertisement

6 of 18 Helen Sloan/HBO Conleth Hill as Varys and Peter Dinklage as Tyrion Lanniste

Advertisement

7 of 18 Helen Sloan HBO Kit Harington as Jon Snow

Advertisement

8 of 18 Helen Sloan/HBO Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen

Advertisement

9 of 18 Helen Sloan/HBO Lena Headey as Cersei Lannister and Ian Beattie as Meryn Trant

Advertisement

10 of 18 Helen Sloan/HBO Kit Harington as Jon Snow, Stephen Dillane as Stannis Baratheon and Liam Cunningham as Davos Seaworth

Advertisement

11 of 18 Helen Sloan/HBO Dean-Charles Chapman as Tommen Baratheon and Lena Headey as Cersei Lannister

Advertisement

12 of 18 Helen Sloan/HBO Kit Harington as Jon Snow

Advertisement

13 of 18 Helen Sloan/HBO Maisie Williams as Arya Stark

Advertisement

14 of 18 Helen Sloan/HBO Michael McElhatton as Roose Bolton, Iwan Rheon as Ramsay Bolton and Elizabeth Webster as Walda Frey

Advertisement

15 of 18 Helen Sloan/HBO Nathalie Emmanuel as Missandei and Jacob Anderson as Grey Worm

Advertisement

16 of 18 Helen Sloan/HBO Sophie Turner as Sansa Stark and Aidan Gillen as Littlefinger

Advertisement

17 of 18 Helen Sloan/HBO Kristofer Hivju as Tormund Giantsbane

Advertisement