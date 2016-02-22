33 stars you forgot were on Friends

They'll be there for you, when the rain starts to pour

By Madeline Boardman February 22, 2016 at 02:00 PM EST

1 of 33

Ellen Pompeo (Missy Goldberg)

Credit: Warner Bros. Television

Just months before she made her debut as Meredith Grey on Grey's Anatomy, Ellen Pompeo played Missy Goldberg in a season 10 episode of Friends. Appearing in "The One Where the Stripper Cries," she was featured as a former college classmate of Ross and Chandler's, who secretly made out with Chandler despite the two pals' pact not to fight over girls they both liked.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 33

Sean Penn (Eric)

Credit: Warner Bros. Television

Sean Penn appeared in two episodes of Friends during the show's eighth season. He played Eric, a man who is engaged to Phoebe's sister Ursula but doesn't know that she's been lying to him about her life.

 

3 of 33

Dakota Fanning (Mackenzie)

Credit: Warner Bros. Television

When she was just 10 years old, Dakota Fanning played Mackenzie in the season 10 episode "The One With Princess Consuela." Her character bonded with Joey when Monica and Chandler came by to look at her house in an attempt to move to the suburbs.

 

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 33

Julia Roberts (Susie Moss)

Credit: NBC/Getty Images

Julia Roberts stopped by Friends' second season as Susie Moss. Appearing in "The One After the Superbowl: Part 2," she played a childhood acquaintance of Chandler's who finally gets her revenge on him after years of teasing.

 

Advertisement

5 of 33

Jeff Goldblum (Leonard Hayes)

Credit: Warner Bros. Television

Jeff Goldblum played Leonard Hayes, a serious theater director, in season 9's "The One With the Mugging." After a rocky start, Joey stumbles on some talents and goes to great lengths to impress Leonard in his audition for the play.

6 of 33

Brooke Shields (Erika Ford)

Credit: Warner Bros. Television

Brooke Shields was featured in one episode of Friends, playing a woman named Erika Ford in the season 2 installment The One After the Superbowl: Part 1. A slightly unhinged woman, Erika could not understand that Joey the actor was not Dr. Drake Ramoray the TV doctor in real life. Thanks to a little acting from the gang, their short-lived affair comes to a close.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 33

Helen Hunt (Jamie Buchman)

Credit: Warner Bros. Television

In a brief Mad About You crossover bit, Helen Hunt played Jamie Buchman, her character from the famed sitcom, in an episode of the first season of Friends. Appearing in "The One With Two Parts: Part 1," she stops into Central Perk and tries to order coffee from Phoebe, mistaking her for her waitress twin Ursula.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 33

Rebecca Romijn (Cheryl)

Credit: Warner Bros. Television

In her very first onscreen role, Rebecca Romijn played Cheryl in Friends' season 4 episode, "The One With the Dirty Girl." Cheryl is the dirty girl in question, a new girlfriend of Ross' who is messy past the point of forgiveness.

Advertisement

9 of 33

Soleil Moon Frye (Katie)

Credit: Warner Bros. Television

In the season 5 episode "The One With the Girl Who Hits Joey," Soleil Moon Frye is said girl who hits Joey. She plays Katie, a spunky woman who playfully punches Joey on the arm without realizing just how much it hurts.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 33

Jane Lynch (Ellen)

Credit: Warner Bros. Television

Jane Lynch made a brief appearance in the final season of Friends. She played the realtor Ellen, who helps Chandler and Monica in their search for a home in the suburbs.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 33

Richard Branson (The Vendor)

Credit: Warner Bros. Television

In a rare acting gig, Richard Branson played a character named The Vendor in "The One With Ross's Wedding: Part One." In the season 4 episode, the British businessman played a street vendor who meets Joey and Chandler while they're seeing the sights in London.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 33

Gabrielle Union (Kristen Lang)

Credit: Warner Bros. Television

Gabrielle Union became the object of Ross and Joey's affections as Kristen Lang. The actress played a recent New York transplant in season 7's "The One With the Cheap Wedding Dress," going on competing dates with both men.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 33

Freddie Prinze Jr. (Sandy)

Credit: Warner Bros. Television

Freddie Prinze Jr. played the male nanny Sandy in "The One With the Male Nanny." He cared for Ross and Rachel's baby Emma in his one-episode arc in season 9.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 33

Jim O'Heir (Adoption Agency Worker)

Credit: Warner Bros. Television

Before his Department of Parks and Recreation coworkers struggled to keep his name straight on Parks and Recreation, Jim O'Heir played an unnamed character in Friends' final season. In "The One With the Birth Mother," he introduces Chandler and Monica to the woman who eventually gives birth to their babies.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 33

Leah Remini (Lydia)

Credit: Warner Bros. Television

Playing a pregnant woman named Lydia, Leah Remini met the Friends gang at the hospital in the Season 1 episode The One With the Birth. Joey gets to know the expectant mother as Carol is giving birth, and eventually stands by Lydia as she welcomes her own baby.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 33

Charlie Sheen (Ryan)

Credit: Warner Bros. Television

Charlie Sheen's character Ryan caught a bad case of chicken pox from Phoebe in season 2's "The One With the Chicken Pox." He played a military man who had spent recent months in a submarine but surfaced for an extended date with Phoebe. Their limited time together is so important that Ryan throws caution to the wind and contracts chicken pox from an ill Phoebe.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 33

Ben Stiller (Tommy)

Credit: Warner Bros. Television

Ben Stiller appeared in Friends' third season, playing a very angry man named Tommy in "The One With the Screamer." He goes on a date with Rachel and slowly shows his extremely short temper, even going so far as to yell at the chick and the duck.

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 33

Mae Whitman (Sarah Tuttle)

Credit: Warner Bros. Television

When she was just 8 years old, a young Mae Whitman appeared in the season 3 episode, "The One Where Rachel Quits." She played Sarah Tuttle, a little girl who is a member of the Brown Bird troop and is selling cookies in an attempt to win a trip to space camp. Ross ends up filling in for her after the injury he causes prevents her from going door-to-door.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 33

Sherri Shepherd (Rhonda, The Tour Guide)

Credit: Warner Bros. Television

Years before she joined The View, Sherri Shepherd picked up the small role of Rhonda in the season 4 episode The One With Phoebe's Uterus. She works as a tour guide in Ross' museum, and becomes friends with Joey on his short stint at the museum.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 33

Craig Robinson (The Clerk)

Credit: Warner Bros. Television

In one of his first onscreen roles, Craig Robinson played an unnamed clerk on Friends, appearing on "The One With Princess Consuela" in season 10. He assists Phoebe when she visits his agency to change her name after marrying Mike. Instead of changing her last name to Hannigan, however, she opts for Princess Consuela Banana Hammock.

Advertisement
Advertisement

21 of 33

Tahj Mowry (Kid)

Credit: Warner Bros. Television

A young Tahj Mowry made a brief appearance in "The One After the Superbowl: Part 1" in Friends' second season. He played an unnamed child who is a fan of Phoebe's honest music and tracks her down in the coffee shop after she's barred from playing for the children.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

22 of 33

Gary Oldman (Richard Crosby)

Credit: Warner Bros. Television

Gary Oldman played actor Richard Crosby in two episodes of Friends. He appeared in the season 7 episodes "The One With Monica and Chandler's Wedding: Part 1" and "The One With Monica and Chandler's Wedding: Part 2." Richard is starring alongside Joey in an upcoming war drama, and shows up so drunk to work one day that he almost makes Joey miss Monica and Chandler's wedding.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

23 of 33

Alec Baldwin (Parker)

Credit: Warner Bros. Television

Alec Baldwin had a hilarious turn as Parker in Friends' eighth season. In "The One With the Tea Leaves" and "The One in Massapequa," he played a man who is dating Phoebe and accompanies the gang on a trip to the Gellers' anniversary party. Much to the despair of the friends, he gets irrationally happy about every little thing.

Advertisement
Advertisement

24 of 33

Selma Blair (Wendy)

Credit: Warner Bros. Television

Selma Blair found her spot in the ninth season of Friends. Appearing as Wendy in "The One With Christmas in Tulsa," she works with Chandler in his company's Oklahoma office, and flirts with him over the holidays.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

25 of 33

Greg Kinnear (Dr. Benjamin Hobart)

Credit: Warner Bros. Television

Greg Kinnear played Dr. Benjamin Hobart in the Season 10 episode "The One With Ross' Grant." Ross is up for said grant and must appear before Dr. Hobart, who happens to be an ex of Ross' current girlfriend Charlie.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

26 of 33

Jennifer Coolidge (Amanda Buffamonteezi)

Credit: Warner Bros. Television

Jennifer Coolidge graced Friends' final season with her comedic presence in "The One With Ross's Tan." She played Amanda, an old frenemy of Monica and Phoebe's who had spent a few years in England and picked up a fake British accent. Her annoying personality inspires the women to try to freeze her out and reveals details about the early years of their own friendship.

Advertisement
Advertisement

27 of 33

Jennifer Grey (Mindy)

Credit: Warner Bros. Television

A few years after she played Baby, Jennifer Grey made a brief appearance as Mindy in the season 1 episode "The One With the Evil Orthodontist." The role later went to Jana Marie Hupp, who played Mindy in the episode in which she marries Barry.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

28 of 33

Brad Pitt (Will Colbert)

Credit: NBC/Getty Images

In the midst of his marriage to Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt stopped by her show for a cameo appearance. He played a man named Will Colbert in season 8's "The One With the Rumor," joining the friends for Thanksgiving dinner. A former high school classmate of Rachel, Monica, and Ross', he reveals that he and Ross use to lead a "I Hate Rachel Green" club.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

29 of 33

Reese Witherspoon (Jill Green)

Credit: NBC/Getty Images

Reese Witherspoon played Jill Green, one of Rachel's sisters, in the season 6 episodes "The One With Rachel's Sister" and "The One Where Chandler Can't Cry." She spends time in New York and goes on a date with Ross, much to Rachel's distress.

Advertisement
Advertisement

30 of 33

Susan Sarandon (Cecilia Monroe)

Credit: NBC/Getty Images

Susan Sarandon played a soap actress by the name of Cecilia Monroe in Friends' seventh season. Appearing in "The One With Joey's New Brain," she hooks up with Joey as the two rehearse scenes together. Cecilia's character Jessica Lockhart is killed off of Days of Our Lives, and Joey's character of Drake Ramoray is getting Jessica's brain.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

31 of 33

Christina Applegate

Credit: NBC/Getty Images

In the aptly titled "The One With Rachel's Other Sister," Christina Applegate played Amy Green, the second sister of Rachel's to meet the gang. After her season 9 appearance, Amy's lack of direction and self-absorption is further explored in the final season in "The One Where Rachel's Sister Babysits."

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

32 of 33

Winona Ryder (Melissa Warburton)

Credit: NBC/Getty Images

Winona Ryder played Rachel's sorority sister Melissa Warburton in season 7's "The One With Rachel's Big Kiss." Rachel and Melissa run into each other and Rachel tells the gang that she and Melissa drunkenly made out one night in college. Few believe her confession, but Melissa later confirms it when she thinks Rachel wants to be with her

Advertisement
Advertisement

33 of 33

George Clooney (Dr. Michael Mitchell)

Credit: NBC/Getty Images

In a nod to his turn as Dr. Doug Ross, George Clooney appeared on Friends with his ER costar Noah Wyle as doctors in a hospital. Starring in season 1's "The One With Two Parts: Part 2," they meet Rachel and Monica after Rachel gets injured and needs treatment, and go on a disastrous double date with the two women.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Madeline Boardman