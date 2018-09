The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air: Where Are They Now?

THEN: The Philly rapper didn’t have to step far outside of himself for The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, playing Will Smith, a high school student born and raised in West Philadelphia. The onscreen Will finds himself in Los Angeles’ swanky neighborhood of Bel-Air, where he moves in with his aunt and uncle and tries to adapt to their lifestyle.

NOW: Fresh Prince was just the beginning for the “Parents Just Don’t Understand” performer. Smith’s acting career soon became more lucrative than his time in the studio, as he made the transition to the big screen. The movie star nabbed roles in Men in Black, I Am Legend, and I, Robot and earned Academy Award nominations for The Pursuit of Happyness and Ali.