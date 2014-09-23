Fresh Faces of Fall TV '14: Who's New on 25 Shows
Meet the rookies on ''Agents of SHIELD,'' ''Once Upon a Time,'' ''Arrow,'' ''Homeland,'' ''Brooklyn Nine-Nine,'' more
Arrow
Brandon Routh: The Superman Returns alum will portray Ray Palmer, a.k.a. The Atom, who will make a play for Queen Consolidated and Felicity Smoak (Emily Bett Rickards). Sorry, Oliver (Stephen Amell)!
Matt Nable: Nable will recur as the season's big bad, Ra's al Ghul, the leader of the League of Assassins, who implores Oliver to give up his identity in favor of being the Arrow.
More noteworthy entrances: Laurel (Katie Cassidy) finds romance with J.R. Ramirez's Ted ''Wildcat'' Grant, while Austin Butler's Chase only has eyes for Thea (Willa Holland). In Hong Kong, Karl Yune and Rila Fukushima will mentor Oliver as married duo Maseo and Tatsu Yamashiro, who is also known as Katana.
—Natalie Abrams
The Blacklist
Peter Stormare: After appearing in last season's two-part finale, Stormare's Berlin has been bumped up. The mysterious baddie will wage a war against super-criminal Raymond ''Red'' Reddington (James Spader), and—according to a promo for season 2—all Red's associates would do best to watch their limbs and digits. Creator Jon Bokenkamp calls Berlin ''a lynchpin at the top of the second season,'' and promises he ''will come face to face [with Red] sooner than later.'' Based on the premiere's coming attractions, it's looking like the smart money is on episode 2.
Mary-Louise Parker: Bokenkamp tells EW that Red's ex-wife Naomi Hyland ''gives us a glimpse into Reddington's past and the person he used to be.'' He continues, ''Unfortunately for her, Red's shadow is a large one, and her life as she knew it will be upended.'' Cue the abduction!
Paul Reubens: Reubens' Mr. Vargas will ensure that Red and Liz's world is no playhouse. Per Bokenkamp, ''Reddington and Mr. Vargas will eventually come face to face. There is blood is involved.'' Per Bokenkamp, ''We're forgoing the bow tie and the bicycle, and it's going to be something totally different? I'd say he's gonna shake things up a bit when he enters Red's orbit.''
More noteworthy entrances: Bokenkamp teases that Naomi's husband named Frank, played by The Americans' vet Lee Tergesen, has ''a little secret of his own''; EW's Natalie Abrams also reported in a recent Spoiler Room column that '' Liz may show a little sibling rivalry-like jealousy towards [Mozhan Marnò's] new agent'' Samar Navabi, who was introduced in the premiere.
—Lanford Beard
Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Kyra Sedgwick: Sedgwick better have her deadpan game face on as Deputy Chief Madeline Wuntch, a rival of Captain Holt (Andre Braugher).
Eva Longoria: The Desperate Housewives star will enter the life of Jake Peralta (Andy Samberg) as Sophia, a defense attorney who challenges him in court.
—Esther Zuckerman
Criminal Minds
Jennifer Love Hewitt: The former Client List star is now hoping to provide happy endings for future crime victims as a series regular on the procedural. She'll play Detective Kate Callahan, who's described by the Eye as ''a seasoned undercover agent [with a record of] stellar work at the FBI.'' —Lanford Beard
CSI
Mark-Paul Gosselaar: Gosselaar (Saved by the Bell, Franklin & Bash) joins the show as not one, but two characters. He will play opposite himself as identical twins Jared Briscoe and Paul Winthrop, one of whom is a murderer on death row, while the other is a real-estate mogul who insists on his brother's innocence.
Mark Valley: Valley (Fringe, Human Target) has a recurring role as Daniel Shaw, a detective-turned-private investigator. When his partner disappears, Shaw works with Finlay (Elisabeth Shue) to solve the case. Though the pair might not always get along, a strong attraction lies beneath. Love interest, anyone?
—C. Molly Smith
Grey's Anatomy
Geena Davis: The League of Their Own vet plays a confident surgeon at Grey Sloan Memorial who will work with Callie (Sara Ramirez) and Arizona (Jessica Capshaw).
Kelly McCreary: Introduced at the end of last season, McCreary's Maggie is the new head of cardio, who happens to be the daughter Ellis Grey (Kate Burton) gave up for adoption without telling Richard (James Pickens Jr.), making her Meredith's half-sister.
—Natalie Abrams
The Good Wife
Steven Pasquale: It's no secret that Eli Gold (Alan Cumming) wants Alicia (Julianna Margulies) to run for State's Attorney, and it looks like he'll be bringing in a little backup. Pasquale is set to guest star as a campaign expert that Eli enlists for Alicia's benefit. However, he's currently only signed on for two episodes.
Taye Diggs: Diggs is set to appear in multiple episodes as Dean, who ran Lockhart/Gardner's New York office before Will's (Josh Charles) death. Now in Chicago, Diane (Christine Baranski) convinces Dean to take a look at Florrick/Agos, where the meticulous lawyer can't quite imagine himself. As showrunner Robert King put it, ''His character is one half of a comic culture clash.''
David Hyde Pierce: The Frasier vet is returning to television to play a highly respected cable news legal commentator. Well, that is until he decides that he's so disgusted by the corruption and murder rate in Chicago that he decides to run for office. Perhaps he's Alicia's competition?
Connie Nielsen: Nielsen will join the show as Ramona, a beautiful attorney who seems to have some Cook County connections.
—Samantha Highfill
Homeland
Raza Jaffrey: Jaffrey joins the cast in Islamabad as Aasar Khan, a decorated lieutenant colonel in the Pakistan intelligence service who clashes with Carrie (Claire Danes).
Corey Stoll: Stoll guests as Sandy Bachman, the success-driven CIA station chief in Islamabad whose orders Carrie will challenge, naturally—the trailer hints at some double-agent intrigue.
Laila Robins: Robins is series regular Martha Boyd, the stern, seasoned U.S. ambassador to Pakistan who (you guessed it!) butts heads with Carrie, as well as Stoll's Bachman.
Suraj Sharma: Life of Pi's Sharma will be a major player in Carrie's life in Islamabad as she offers to protect the medical student in peril.
More noteworthy entrances: Mark Moses joins as poli-sci professor/expat Dennis, and Carrie grapples with two more newcomers—Michael O'Keefe is on board as Bachman's second-in-command John Redmond, and Nimrat Kaur plays high-level Pakistani intelligence agent Tasleem Qureshi.
—Carolyn Todd
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
Peter Gallagher: After playing a CIA bigwig on USA's Covert Affairs, Gallagher will go domestic this fall, and share his magnificent eyebrows with the NYPD as Deputy Chief William Dodds, who is the top cop for all of New York City's Special Victims Units. —Kat Ward
Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
Lucy Lawless: The Battlestar Galactica and Xena alum will play S.H.I.E.L.D. vet Isabelle Hartley, to whom Coulson (Clark Gregg) turns for help now that the organization is perceived as terrorists.
Kyle MacLachlan: MacLachlan will recur as Skye's (Chloe Bennet) father, who's been referred to as a monster who destroyed a town in a bid to possibly kill his baby girl.
Adrianne Palicki: The Friday Night Lights star will play Barbara ''Bobbi'' Morse, otherwise known as Mockingbird in the comics, who will cross paths with Coulson & Co.
More noteworthy entrances: Nick Blood plays Lance Hunter, one of Isabelle's mercenaries who assists the team in taking on Carl ''Crusher'' Creel (Brian Patrick Wade), otherwise known as the Absorbing Man. Simon Kassianides will play Bakshi, a mysterious right-hand man...maybe to Skye's dad?
—Natalie Abrams
Mom
Jaime Pressly: Now that Christy (Anna Faris) is sober, she's playing sponsor to Pressly's Jill, a recovering alcoholic married to a dreamy doctor played by former L.A. Laker Rick Fox. —Ariana Bacle
Nashville
Brette Taylor: Taylor will play Pam, a backup singer for Luke Wheeler (Will Chase) and the eventual muse of Deacon (Charles Esten). Oh, and we hear this one's got a ''complicated'' past.
Laura Benanti: Benanti is set to recur as Sadie Stone, an up-and-coming country artist who will befriend Rayna James (Connie Britton). But whether she's genuinely a friend or another rival is yet to be determined.
Derek Hough: The Dancing With the Stars pro will join season 3 as Noah West, a movie star who comes to town to make a Patsy Cline biopic, the same one for which Juliette (Hayden Panettiere) auditions.
Alexa Vega: Vega will play Kiley, Gunnar's (Sam Palladio) first love and high school sweetheart. Only now, she's a struggling single mother trying to provide some stability for her 10-year-old son.
More noteworthy entrances: Also be on the lookout for Terry, a new musician who's no stranger to the streets. Terry will be played by Justified's Mykelti Williamson.
—Samantha Highfill
NCIS
Alex Veadov: The season 12 premiere will show Gibbs (Mark Harmon) and McGee (Sean Murray) heading to Russia to escort an NCIS computer engineer linked to classified intel home. The mission is compromised by a Russian mercenary group. Insert Veadov (We Own the Night, Act of Valor) who will recur as Sergei Mishnev, presumably part of the group, and adversary to Gibbs' team.
Stephanie Jacobsen: The actress (Revenge, Melrose Place) joins the show in a potentially recurring role as FBI Special Agent Leia Pendergast. With Agent DiNozzo (Michael Weatherly) as her partner, the two will investigate an international terrorist threat toward Navy researchers. With Ziva (Cote de Pablo) gone, could there be romance between the two? Find out when Jacobsen first appears in October.
Lev Gorn: Lev Gorn (The Americans, Trenches) will recur as Russian Deputy Ambassador Anton Yelic. Perhaps—and this goes for its other new characters as well—we'll get to see a bit of him via crossover with the show's new offshoot, NCIS: New Orleans.
—C. Molly Smith
Once Upon a Time
Scott Michael Foster: The Greek star will play Frozen's Kristoff, who is on track to marry Elsa's sister Anna until she sets out on a mission.
Georgina Haig: The Fringe alum will play Frozen's Elsa, who spilled out of an urn from Rumplestiltskin's vault in the past and arrives in Storybrooke with a particular mission in mind.
Elizabeth Lail: The newcomer will play Frozen's Anna, who discovers that her parents perished on a trip to unlock the mysteries of her sister Elsa's power.
Tyler Jacob Moore: As Frozen villain Hans, Moore taps into the sociopathic personality of a man struggling against the pressure of having 12 older brothers, some of whom we'll meet on Once.
Elizabeth Mitchell: The Lost alum is playing a top-secret role as the villain, who is more than likely the original Snow Queen.
More noteworthy entrances: Recently known as The Hobbit's Gimli, John Rhys-Davies will voice Frozen's Pabbie the Troll King. In the second half of the season, Kristin Bauer van Straten will reprise her role as villain Maleficent for a significant arc.
—Natalie Abrams
Reign
Rose Williams: As Princess Claude, the daughter of Catherine de Medici (Megan Follows) and deceased King Henry (Alan Van Sprang), Williams will cause a commotion at French court as a ''troublesome and sexy'' provocateur, says show runner Laurie McCarthy.
Sean Teale: Described by McCarthy as ''super-sexy,'' Teale's Count Condé is a distant relative of newly crowned King Francis (Toby Regbo) and will make his debut in the season premiere.
Craig Parker: The (Legend of the Seeker) alum will play villainous Narcisse, who ''is very much looking to find something to hold over the new king—and he will find it,'' says McCarthy.
—Nina Terrero
Resurrection
Michelle Fairley: As Jacob Langston's (Landon Gimenez) grandmother Margaret, Fairley's character harbors some dark family secrets that undoubtedly will tie into the reason the dead are returning to Arcadia, Missouri. —Joshua Rivera
Revenge
Elena Satine: The Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. actress plays Louise, the ''slightly unhinged'' daughter of a wealthy Southern family who brings even more trouble to the Hamptons.
Brian Hallisay: The Client List star has been cast as Ben, an (obviously) attractive local cop who befriends Jack.
Nestor Serrano: Leaving Graceland for the Hamptons, Serrano plays the city's police chief, who seems to have Victoria Grayson's back.
More noteworthy entrances: Simpsons fans may know her as Lisa, but Yeardley Smith will have an entirely different guest-starring role as Phyllis, a fellow patient at the mental institution to which Victoria is admitted.
—Emily Blake
Saturday Night Live
Michael Che: After a brief stint at The Daily Show, Che returns to SNL to co-anchor ''Weekend Update'' with Colin Jost while Cecily Strong tackles more sketch work.
Pete Davidson: The show is adding very young blood to its cast in the form of this 20-year-old featured player.
—Esther Zuckerman
Scandal
Matthew del Negro: The Mistresses star has a juicy arc in a top-secret role on the upcoming season. Much like the show itself, details on the role are ''handled'' very close to the stylish vest.
Portia de Rossi: The Arrested Development star will play ''a very formidable'' political foe who will go toe-to-toe with Cyrus (Jeff Perry) and Fitz (Tony Goldwyn) at the White House.
Sonya Walger: The Lost alum will recur as someone from Olivia's (Kerry Washington) past.
—Natalie Abrams
Sleepy Hollow
Sakina Jaffrey: Jaffrey plays Sheriff Leena Reyes, who is running the Sleepy Hollow Police Department when Captain Irving (Orlando Jones) is in jail. Reyes is a no-nonsense type of woman in a town where a lot of stuff that appears to be nonsense occurs.
Matt Barr: Barr plays Nick Hawley, a bounty hunter with an Indiana Jones thing going on, who becomes an ''an interest for Abbie, and potentially an irritant for Crane,'' according to executive producer Roberto Orci.
Heather Lind: Lind is jumping from one Revolutionary War-themed show, Turn, to another, more fantastical one by making a turn on Sleepy Hollow as a former love interest of Ichabod's.
Timothy Busfield: The West Wing actor will play none other than Benjamin Franklin, for whom Ichabod Crane (Tom Mison) apprenticed.
—Esther Zuckerman
Sons of Anarchy
Marilyn Manson: The rocker made his first appearance as Aryan Brotherhood shotcaller Ron Tully in the new season's premiere, which found Jax (Charlie Hunnam) stabilizing SAMCRO's relationship with the AB and making Tully aware of the impending street war that could spill over to Stockton prison, where Tully is headed. He makes his next appearance when Jax pays him a visit in the Sept. 30 episode.
Annabeth Gish: The new sheriff in town, Althea Jarry, is definitely a plum role for Gish. As we began to see in the Sept. 23 episode, she's smart and edgy enough to not just rely on Unser (Dayton Callie) for intel.
Courtney Love: The rocker plays against type as Ms. Harrison, a preschool teacher introduced in the Sept. 30 episode, when grandma Gemma (Katey Sagal) drops off Abel. Love is the one wearing a dress and cardigan, in case you can't recognize her.
Mathew St. Patrick: The Six Feet Under star makes his entrance in episode 7 as Moses, the head of a security team who handles business on the street for August Marks (Billy Brown).
More noteworthy entrances: Let us not forget Malcolm Jamal-Warner, who's been riding as one of the Grim Bastards.
—Mandi Bierly
The Vampire Diaries
Colin Ferguson: Ferguson joins season six as Tripp, the head of a community militia that's determined to protect Mystic Falls. As showrunner Julie Plec teased, Tripp will give Sheriff Forbes (Marguerite MacIntyre) ''a run for her money.''
Jodi Lyn O'Keefe: O'Keefe is set to play Jo, a ''tough'' doctor at the university hospital who expects the best from her students. And based on a premiere First Look, she'll have at least one run-in with professor Saltzman (Matt Davis).
More noteworthy entrances: Also in Mystic Falls is Sarah, a spunky girl with street smarts and a shady agenda. Played by Gabrielle Walsh, Sarah's backstory will unfold and eventually reveal some deep ties to Mystic Falls. But considering she's able to enter Mystic Falls, we'd expect some interactions with Matt (Zach Roerig) and Jeremy (Steven R. McQueen). Marco James will play Liam, an upperclassman at Whitmore College who also happens to be a med student. And considering Elena (Nina Dobrev) is now pre-med, it's more than likely that those two will come face to face. And Emily C. Chang joins the gang as Ivy, who's described as ''sweet and sincere.'' According to her character description, Ivy is ''the quintessential girl next door with an unexpected wild side.'' But is her wild side supernatural?
—Samantha Highfill
Two and a Half Men
Maggie Lawson: As Walden (Ashton Kutcher) and Alan (Jon Cryer) embark upon marriage and adoption, the former Psych star will play in at least three episodes as a social worker named Ms. McMartin, who assists with the titular Men's case. Will she slow either man's path to the altar? Details on that possibility haven't been released yet. —Lanford Beard
The Walking Dead
Andrew J. West: Terminus leader Gareth is based on a character from the comics and theories abound, but one thing is for sure—Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and Gareth will continue to clash.
Seth Gilliam: The season premiere introduces Father Gabriel Stokes as a series regular who will offer Rick and the gang shelter at his church while harboring a secret from the group.
—Teresa Jue
The Voice
Gwen Stefani: The No Doubt singer's got an ear for power vocals, making her a welcome replacement for Christina Aguilera, who's sitting out season seven.
Pharrell Williams: The ubiquitous producer attributes synesthesia (''seeing sounds in color'') for his success, so expect his wisdom to be a little more technical.
More noteworthy entrances: It girl Taylor Swift will be a mentor for all four judges, while Stevie Wonder will work with Adam Levine, country stars Little Big Town with Blake Shelton, Gavin Rossdale with Stefani, and Alicia Keys with Pharrell.
—Emily Blake