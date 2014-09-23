Fresh Faces of Fall TV '14: Who's New on 25 Shows

Peter Stormare: After appearing in last season's two-part finale, Stormare's Berlin has been bumped up. The mysterious baddie will wage a war against super-criminal Raymond ''Red'' Reddington (James Spader), and—according to a promo for season 2—all Red's associates would do best to watch their limbs and digits. Creator Jon Bokenkamp calls Berlin ''a lynchpin at the top of the second season,'' and promises he ''will come face to face [with Red] sooner than later.'' Based on the premiere's coming attractions, it's looking like the smart money is on episode 2.

Mary-Louise Parker: Bokenkamp tells EW that Red's ex-wife Naomi Hyland ''gives us a glimpse into Reddington's past and the person he used to be.'' He continues, ''Unfortunately for her, Red's shadow is a large one, and her life as she knew it will be upended.'' Cue the abduction!

Paul Reubens: Reubens' Mr. Vargas will ensure that Red and Liz's world is no playhouse. Per Bokenkamp, ''Reddington and Mr. Vargas will eventually come face to face. There is blood is involved.'' Per Bokenkamp, ''We're forgoing the bow tie and the bicycle, and it's going to be something totally different? I'd say he's gonna shake things up a bit when he enters Red's orbit.''

More noteworthy entrances: Bokenkamp teases that Naomi's husband named Frank, played by The Americans' vet Lee Tergesen, has ''a little secret of his own''; EW's Natalie Abrams also reported in a recent Spoiler Room column that '' Liz may show a little sibling rivalry-like jealousy towards [Mozhan Marnò's] new agent'' Samar Navabi, who was introduced in the premiere.

—Lanford Beard