See The Voices Behind 'Finding Nemo' Characters
Marlin (Albert Brooks)
Albert Brooks, whose on-screen credits include Taxi Driver (1976), Broadcast News (1987), Defending Your Life (1991), Out of Sight (1998), Drive (2011), and Concussion (2015), voiced Marlin, the clownfish who becomes separated from his son. Brooks added to his voice work with roles in The Simpsons and Doctor Dolittle.
Nemo (Alexander Gould)
The film found its Nemo in Alexander Gould. After voicing the lost clownfish, the former child star picked up an on-screen gig in Weeds as Shane Botwin, and added to his voice credits with Curious George, Bambi II, and The Life & Times of Tim.
Dory (Ellen DeGeneres)
Ellen DeGeneres brought her famous vocals to the charming and forgetful pacific regal blue tang Dory. Getting her own spin-off in Finding Dory (June 17), DeGeneres' other voice credits include Doctor Dolittle (1998) and a 2010 episode of The Simpsons.
Gill (Willem Dafoe)
Willem Dafoe lent his trademark sound to Gill, the wise moorish idol who has seen a lot during his time in the tank. Outside of the fishy character, Dafoe has earned credits for Platoon (1986), Clear and Present Danger (1994), The English Patient (1996), Shadow of the Vampire (2000), Spider-Man (2002), Inside Man (2006), and The Fault in our Stars (2014).
Bloat (Brad Garrett)
Brad Garrett played Bloat, a pufferfish whom Nemo encounters in the tank. Famous for his turn as Robert Barone in Everybody Loves Raymond, Garrett also earned voice credits for Rock 'n' Wrestling, Jetsons: The Movie, Casper, and A Bug's Life.
Peach (Allison Janney)
The West Wing alum Allison Janney stepped away from the White House for the fish tank, voicing the alert starfish Peach. She went on to lend her voice to Mr. Peabody & Sherman and Minions, as well as episodes of Phineas and Ferb and Family Guy.
Gurgle (Austin Pendleton)
Austin Pendleton joined Finding Nemo as Gurgle, a nervous royal gramma in the tank. The actor's other credits include Catch-22 (1970), Short Circuit (1986), My Cousin Vinny (1992), and A Beautiful Mind (2001).
Bubbles (Stephen Root)
Stephen Root voiced Bubbles, a yellow tang fish with a particular affinity for the air bubbles in the tank. The actor also lent his voice to Ice Age, Kim Possible, American Dad!, and King of the Hill.
Deb (Vicki Lewis)
Vicki Lewis found herself in the fish tank as Deb, a damselfish who has a habit of mistaking her own reflection for another fish named Flo. The Broadway actress also boasts roles in NewsRadio, Mousehunt, and Godzilla.
Jacques (Joe Ranft)
Voice actor Joe Ranft added another line to his resume as Jacques, the shrimp from France who tends to the fish's hygiene in the tank. His other credits include The Brave Little Toaster, Toy Story, A Bug's Life, and Cars.
Nigel (Geoffrey Rush)
Geoffrey Rush found his spot in the flick as Nigel, the pelican who saves Marlin and Dory and brings them to Nemo. Rush also made on-screen appearances in Shine (1996), Shakespeare in Love (1998), Quills (2000), The King's Speech (2010), and the Pirates of the Caribbean movies.
Crush (Andrew Stanton)
Andrew Stanton was a marine surfer dude as Crush, a sea turtle who meets Marlin on his journey. Stanton directed and wrote Finding Nemo.
Coral (Elizabeth Perkins)
Elizabeth Perkins' appearance in Finding Nemo was all too brief as she played Coral, the wife of Marlin and mother of Nemo who dies at the fins of a barracuda. Perkins' largely on-screen resume includes Big, The Flintstones, Miracle on 34th Street, and Weeds.
Squirt (Nicholas Bird)
The pint-sized answer to Andrew Stanton's Crush, the young sea turtle Squirt was played by Nicholas Bird. The child star did a short stint in the industry, debuting in Finding Nemo and earning two minor credits thereafter for The Incredibles and a Finding Nemo short.
Anchor (Eric Bana)
Eric Bana brought the hammerhead shark Anchor to the big screen, voicing the vegetarian creature who knows that "fish are friends, not food." The actor also appeared in Black Hawk Down (2001), Hulk (2003), Troy (2004), Munich (2005), and Star Trek (2009).