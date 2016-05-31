Willem Dafoe lent his trademark sound to Gill, the wise moorish idol who has seen a lot during his time in the tank. Outside of the fishy character, Dafoe has earned credits for Platoon (1986), Clear and Present Danger (1994), The English Patient (1996), Shadow of the Vampire (2000), Spider-Man (2002), Inside Man (2006), and The Fault in our Stars (2014).