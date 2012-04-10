'Fifty Shades of Grey' Movie Casting: Let's Vote!

Which actress do you imagine as Anastasia? An actor you see as Christian? Here are eleven men and five women you've suggested to us previously; now, cast a ballot to name your winners in our informal poll.
By Stephan Lee
Updated April 10, 2012 at 04:00 PM EDT

Alex Pettyfer

''Alex Pettyfer totally embodies the arrogant, controlling man. And he's a very mature-looking 21-year-old.'' —Dom

''Yes!!!!!!!!!!! Alex as Christian PLEASE!!!!! I am praying for this... He is the only one I could picture when reading the book and this was before the movie deal was made!!!! So hoping It's him!!!'' —Misti

''Alex Pettyfer would be the perfect Christian. That's who I pictured when I was reading the book before I even new about the Twilight connection.'' —Allie

Henry Cavill

''Henry Cavill. Perfect!! As soon as i saw his picture, that is how I pictured Christian in my head as I read the book! Perfect!!'' —Anastasia0169

''Oh my word, I would def pay good money to see Henry Cavill play Christian.'' —nunnyon

Ian Somerhalder

''Ian Somerhalder would make an amazing Christian Grey — he's beyond hot, is completely mesmerizing and has the perfect blend of totally in control and bad boy that is everything Christian.'' —Mozart19

Channing Tatum

''Choose Channing Tatum for the part of Christian. I think that you have to be careful. If you pick the wrong person to play him it could ruin the entire movie. Just saying.'' —LIL7520

Robert Pattinson

''it was based on Robert Pattinson/Edward characteristics so if you read it in its original form it should be portrayed by Rob....and after Belle Ami and Cosmopolis comes out......many will see he is more than capable, although I doubt he would consider it due to its pseudo Twilight link. Bottom line....there are a lot of good looking guys out there but alot of these books fans have already envisioned this character as Rob. Will be interesting to see who they do cast........might be good to go with a unknown.'' —ARobFan

''This is a role for Robert Pattinson! I am making this judgement from Bel Ami and Cosmopolis. Seduction and erotic are words I would feel comfortable in describing roles Robert Pattinson seems to be conquering with ease.'' —Emile2010

Tom Hardy

''Tom Hardy as Christian. He's got the right combination of charm, danger, and vulnerability. And he's yummy.'' —Eefred

Ryan Gosling

''Ryan Gosling for Christian, because he can do tortured and torturing very well.'' —Sleepyhead

''I think for the movie that Christian is going to have to be older — even having just read the entire series I found it hard to believe Christian was 27. I saw him as being in his early 30's. Would love to see Ryan Gosling in the role as Christian !!'' —Tereea

Sebastian Stan

''Sebastian Stan has my vote after seeing him as the Mad Hatter — sexy, hot, capable of gentleness/vulnerability and then dangerous at the same time. Those eyes — that hair — he's perfect and he can act. He's Christian Grey.'' —Sinicalgrl

Matt Bomer

''Matt Bomer for Christian.....you can always dye hair. Let's remember that he is supposed to be 'model' good looking.'' —wino

Armie Hammer

''Armie Hammer is Christian Grey. Check his picture out in EW Magazine and you will know what I am talking about.'' —sf

The only person I've ever had in my mind while reading this book is Armie Hammer...the guy who played the Winklevoss twins in Social Network. He's got the eyes...the build...a great smile. He could totally pull it off.'' —Jillybean

Chris Pine

''I can picture Chris Pine as Christian....oh thos eyes, those beautiful eyes...'' —PearlsB4 Swine

Take Our Poll Who would you cast to play Christian?

Felicity Jones

''Felicity Jones is an inspired choice!!!!!!'' —Jordana

Kristen Stewart

''Still can't get Kristen Stewart out of my head on who I envision now — but I am working on it!'' —Smv10398

Emilia Clarke

''I think Emilia Clark (Dany from Game of Thrones) would make the [best] Ana. She is naturally a brunette, has blue eyes, delicate beauty-basically has the physical specifications of Ana. She can also act, has no qualms about nudity and sex scenes.'' —Kat

Alexis Bledel

''I really really think Alexis Bledel would make a perfect Anastasia!!!! —Guest16

Emily Browning

''I can see Emily Browning (with brown hair) as a great Anastasia.'' —GuestReader

Take Our Poll Who would you cast to play Anastasia?

