25 of the greatest femme fatales

EW lists the best femme fatales who will haunt your dreams.

By EW Staff Updated July 13, 2022 at 01:55 PM EDT

Credit: David Giesbrecht/Netflix; Columbia Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection; Stephen Vaughn; Ron Phillips/Warner Bros.; TriStar Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collections

You can't take your eyes off them — and you'd better not turn your back on them. These devious dames will haunt your dreams, ahead.

Catherine Tramell, Basic Instinct (Sharon Stone)

A male fantasy transformed into a nightmare: a bisexual nymphomaniac who might sleep with or kill you, played by Sharon Stone.

 

Suzanne Stone Maretto, To Die For (Nicole Kidman)

Credit: Columbia Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

Blind ambition meets blonde ambition. Suzanne (Nicole Kidman) wants fame at any cost — and she's just delusional enough to get it.

 

Claire Underwood, House of Cards (Robin Wright)

Credit: David Giesbrecht/Netflix

Behind every great man, there's a great woman (Robin Wright). And behind every Machiavellian power-monger politician, there's a partner just as nefarious. (With better hair, too.)

 

Bridget Gregory, The Last Seduction (Linda Fiorentino)

Credit: October Films/Courtesy Everett Collection

Beware a woman in trouble. Manipulative and brilliant, Bridget (Linda Fiorentino) is a big New York City fish in a small-town pond.

 

Jane Smith, Mr. and Mrs. Smith (Angelina Jolie)

Credit: Stephen Vaughn

An assassin (Angelina Jolie) hunting her assassin husband (Brad Pitt), who never stood a chance.

 

Nikita, La Femme Nikita (Peta Wilson)

Credit: Warner Bros/Courtesy Everett Collection

A wrongfully accused innocent forced into a world of double-crossing agents and crisscrossing alliances. Nikita's (Peta Wilson) a tough trained superspy — and her greatest endurance challenge is how she holds onto her soul.

 

Meredith Johnson, Disclosure (Demi Moore)

Credit: Brian Hamill

A lady boss who sexually harasses straight white men, Meredith's (Demi Moore) a post-feminist cartoon, but Moore makes her an enthralling antagonist.

 

Amy Dunne, Gone Girl (Rosamund Pike)

Credit: Merrick Morton/20th Century Fox

What happens when the perfect metropolitan New Yorker cool-girl goes domestic? Spoiler: You wouldn't like her when she's angry. Played by Rosamund Pike.

 

Selina Kyle, Batman Returns (Michelle Pfeiffer)

Credit: Warner Bros/Courtesy Everett Collection

Witness the healing powers of the psychotic break, as a shy lonely secretary (Michelle Pfeiffer) gets reborn into a proud, unafraid, wild creature of the night.

 

Selina Kyle, The Dark Knight Rises (Anne Hathaway)

Credit: Ron Phillips/Warner Bros.

The Catwoman legend reimagined for the Recessionary era. Hathaway's Selina Kyle is an amoral streetwise antihero searching for a new beginning — by any means necessary.

 

Mystique, X-Men (Rebecca Romijn)

Credit: 20th Century Fox/ Everett Collection

Covered in blue body paint, speaking only the bare minimum of dialogue, the model-turned-actress (Rebecca Romijn) gave the shape-changing mutant balletic grace. She's Eastwood's Man With No Name with less clothes and fewer names.

 

Sil, Species (Natasha Henstridge)

Credit: MGM/Courtesy Everett Collection

She (Natasha Henstridge) positively demands going all the way on the first date. in this case, "all the way" means "give birth immediately to an alien-human-hybrid monster."

 

Lara Croft, The Lara Croft Movies (Angelina Jolie)

Credit: Alex Bailey/Paramount Pictures

Indiana Jones in skintight short shorts. Only Jolie could bring the bodacious video game adventurer to life.

 

Gemma Teller Morrow, Sons of Anarchy (Katey Sagal)

Credit: Prashant Gupta/FX

Lady Macbeth was a no-talent rookie compared to Queen Gemma (Katey Sagal). She'll do anything for her family — and anything to her family.

 

Ginger Knowles, Swordfish (Halle Berry)

Credit: Warner Bros/Courtesy Everett Collection

The perfect vehicle for Berry's sultry-sweet charisma, Ginger's less femme fatale than femme mysterieuse. That smirk could be deadly.

 

Lucinda Harris, Derailed (Jennifer Aniston)

Credit: Chuck Hodes/The Weinstein Company

Successful, married, beautiful — and bored. Lucinda's (Jennifer Aniston) a tantalizing siren for a man looking for excitement.

 

Kathryn Merteuil, Cruel Intentions (Sarah Michelle Gellar)

Credit: Melissa Moseley

Before Mean Girls, she was the meanest girl. Gellar's prep-school puppet master is villainous on a Biblical level. Literally: She keeps cocaine in her crucifix!

 

Cersei Lannister, Game of Thrones (Lena Headey)

Credit: Helen Sloan/HBO

Men are such boys. Westeros needs a good, firm hand. Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) is a Queen.

 

Xenia Onatopp, GoldenEye (Famke Janssen)

A Soviet agent (Famke Janssen) running rampant through the post-Cold War superspy private sector. James Bond's met so many women, but how many of them literally have killer thighs?

 

Samantha Caine/Charly Baltimore, The Long Kiss Goodnight (Geena Davis)

Credit: New Line Cinema/Courtesy Everett Collection

An amnesiac small-town schoolteacher (Geena Davis) finds out she's got a mysterious espionage past. She's Jason Bourne for desperate housewives.

 

The Bride, Kill Bill (Uma Thurman)

Credit: Andrew Cooper/Miramax

Left for dead on her wedding day — shot by her unborn baby's dad! — the blood-splattered Bride (Uma Thurman) awakes seeking vengeance. Just your average cowboy samurai assassin.

 

Sarah Walker, Chuck (Yvonne Strahovski)

Credit: Jordin Althaus/NBC

Every nerd's dream: a badass secret agent (Yvonne Strahovski) with a heart of gold. The central joke of Chuck is that the title should actually be Sarah.

 

Lynn Bracken, L.A. Confidential (Kim Basinger)

Credit: Courtesy Everett Collection

A hooker cut to look like Veronica Lake, Lynn (Kim Basinger) is the femme fatale gone meta: an alluring Hollywood dreamgirl who dreams of a regular old-fashioned normal life.

 

Saffron, Firefly (Christina Hendricks)

Credit: FOX

An oft-married con lady with the power to seduce the whole solar system. A defining role for pre-Mad Men Hendricks, who plays Saffron like a chameleon. She's whatever you want — and you'll do whatever she desires.

 

Aeon Flux, Aeon Flux (Charlize Theron)

Credit: Paramount Pictures

Because every totalitarian postapocalyptic dystopia needs at least one gun-totin', jump-kickin', rebel acrobat (Charlize Theron 404).

 

