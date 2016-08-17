'Fast Times At Ridgemont High': Where Are They Now?

Decades into his career, Ray Walston joined Fast Times at Ridgemont High as Mr. Hand, the school's history teacher who has little tolerance for the students' antics. The My Favorite Martian alum returned to the role for the 1986 series Fast Times, and went on to appear in Of Mice and Men (1992), Picket Fences, and House Arrest (1996). He made his final on-screen appearances in the early 2000s in episodes of Touched by an Angel and 7th Heaven before he passed away in 2001 at the age of 86.