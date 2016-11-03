A fan theory about Star Wars' Jar Jar Binks took off in 2015, and made it all the way to The Force Awakens director J.J. Abrams. Made public on Reddit, the theory suggested that Jar Jar was not, in fact, "the bumbling idiot he portrays himself as," but rather, "a highly skilled force user in terms of martial ability and mind control," who manages to keep his powers veiled. Reddit user Lumpawarroo went on to highlight the creature's seemingly sinister motives, adding, "[Jar Jar] and Palpatine were likely in collaboration from the very beginning, and it's entirely possible that Palpatine was a subordinate underling to Binks throughout both trilogies."

"The one I heard that I think is so great is the Jar Jar is a Sith one," Abrams said of the theory at a Sirius XM Town Hall in 2015. "There was this unbelievably lengthy analysis, in a very seriously thought-out way, as to why it's obviously true that he is [evil]. That to me is remarkable. —DK

