Famous TV and movie houses you can rent or buy

Does it come with the cupboard under the stairs? The Berkshire, England house that was used in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone as Number Four, Privet Drive is up for sale. Owned in the movies and books by Petunia and Vernon Dursley, the suburban abode was where Harry spent his childhood after his aunt and uncle took him in. While the fictional home could be found in Little Whinging, Surrey, this property, which is listed for £475,000, is located west of London.