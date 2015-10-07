'Family Ties': Where Are They Now?

THEN: Still a relative unknown when Family Ties began in the early '80s, Michael J. Fox was given the part of straight-laced young Republican Alex Keaton when Matthew Broderick wasn't available. After the first few episodes, it was clear that Fox was the breakout star of the show.

NOW: Fox won three Emmy Awards and a Golden Globe for his role on Family Ties and quickly became one of the most famous stars of the decade. He was cast to replace Eric Stoltz as protagonist Marty McFly in Back to the Future, which was released while he was still filming Family Ties. The success of these two roles got him several more film jobs, like 1985's Teen Wolf and 1999's Stuart Little, along with leading television series (Spin City and The Michael J. Fox Show) and memorable guest star roles (Curb Your Enthusiasm and The Good Fight, among numerous others). Fox went public with his diagnosis of Parkinson's Disease in 1998, and has focused his off-screen efforts on education and research on the disease, including founding the Michael J. Fox Foundation to promote these efforts, in the years since.