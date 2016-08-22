See all of EW's Fall Movie Preview covers

EW’s Fall Movie Preview through the Years
EW
1992: Daniel Day-Lewis in The Last of the Mohicans
EW
1993: Michelle Pfeiffer in The Age of Innocence
EW
1994: The cast of Pulp Fiction
EW
1995: Broken Arrow stars Christian Slater and John Travolta
EW
1996: Ransom star Mel Gibson
EW
1997: The cast of Jackie Brown
EW
1998: Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman in Practical Magic
EW
1999: Harrison Ford and Kristin Scott Thomas star in Random Hearts
EW
2000: Tom Hanks in Castaway
EW
2001: Vanilla Sky stars Penelope Cruz and Tom Cruise
EW
2002: The cast of Gangs of New York
EW
2003: Russell Crowe in Master and Commander
EW
2004: Johnny Depp in Finding Neverland
EW
2005: Reese Witherspoon
EW
2006: Daniel Craig in Casino Royale
EW
2007: Reese Witherspoon
EW
2008: Daniel Radcliffe in Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince
EW
2009: The Twilight Saga: New Moon stars Kristen Stewart and Taylor Lautner
EW
2010: Daniel Radcliffe in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1
EW
2011: Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart in The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1
EW
2012: Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart in The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2
EW
2013: The cast of Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues
EW
2014: Ben Affleck and Rosamund Pike in Gone Girl
EW
2015: Adam Driver in Star Wars: The Force Awakens
Lucasfilm
2016: Eddie Redmayne in Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Warner Bros.
2017: Mark Hamill in Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Bruno Dayan/© 2017 Lucasfilm Ltd.
2018: A Star Is Born's Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper
Peter Lindbergh/Warner Bros.
