See all of EW's Fall Movie Preview covers

EW Staff
August 22, 2018 at 10:26 AM EDT
<p>For more than 20 years, Entertainment Weekly has been the leading source of news&nbsp;on all the blockbusters, comedies, and Oscar contenders you&nbsp;hear about each fall. Ahead, take a trip down memory lane and check out the stars who have graced EW&#8217;s annual cover.</p>
pinterest
EW’s Fall Movie Preview through the Years

For more than 20 years, Entertainment Weekly has been the leading source of news on all the blockbusters, comedies, and Oscar contenders you hear about each fall. Ahead, take a trip down memory lane and check out the stars who have graced EW’s annual cover.

EW
pinterest
1992: Daniel Day-Lewis in The Last of the Mohicans
EW
pinterest
1993: Michelle Pfeiffer in The Age of Innocence
EW
pinterest
1994: The cast of Pulp Fiction
EW
pinterest
1995: Broken Arrow stars Christian Slater and John Travolta
EW
pinterest
1996: Ransom star Mel Gibson
EW
pinterest
1997: The cast of Jackie Brown
EW
pinterest
1998: Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman in Practical Magic
EW
pinterest
1999: Harrison Ford and Kristin Scott Thomas star in Random Hearts
EW
pinterest
2000: Tom Hanks in Castaway
EW
pinterest
2001: Vanilla Sky stars Penelope Cruz and Tom Cruise
EW
pinterest
2002: The cast of Gangs of New York
EW
pinterest
2003: Russell Crowe in Master and Commander
EW
pinterest
2004: Johnny Depp in Finding Neverland
EW
pinterest
2005: Reese Witherspoon
EW
pinterest
2006: Daniel Craig in Casino Royale
EW
pinterest
2007: Reese Witherspoon
EW
pinterest
2008: Daniel Radcliffe in Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince
EW
pinterest
2009: The Twilight Saga: New Moon stars Kristen Stewart and Taylor Lautner
EW
pinterest
2010: Daniel Radcliffe in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1
EW
pinterest
2011: Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart in The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1
EW
pinterest
2012: Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart in The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2
EW
pinterest
2013: The cast of Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues
EW
pinterest
2014: Ben Affleck and Rosamund Pike in Gone Girl
EW
pinterest
2015: Adam Driver in Star Wars: The Force Awakens
Lucasfilm
pinterest
2016: Eddie Redmayne in Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Warner Bros.
pinterest
2017: Mark Hamill in Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Bruno Dayan/© 2017 Lucasfilm Ltd.
pinterest
2018: A Star Is Born's Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper
Peter Lindbergh/Warner Bros.
1 of 28

Advertisement
1 of 28 EW

EW’s Fall Movie Preview through the Years

For more than 20 years, Entertainment Weekly has been the leading source of news on all the blockbusters, comedies, and Oscar contenders you hear about each fall. Ahead, take a trip down memory lane and check out the stars who have graced EW’s annual cover.

Advertisement
2 of 28 EW

1992: Daniel Day-Lewis in The Last of the Mohicans

3 of 28 EW

1993: Michelle Pfeiffer in The Age of Innocence

Advertisement
4 of 28 EW

1994: The cast of Pulp Fiction

Advertisement
5 of 28 EW

1995: Broken Arrow stars Christian Slater and John Travolta

Advertisement
6 of 28 EW

1996: Ransom star Mel Gibson

Advertisement
7 of 28 EW

1997: The cast of Jackie Brown

Advertisement
8 of 28 EW

1998: Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman in Practical Magic

Advertisement
9 of 28 EW

1999: Harrison Ford and Kristin Scott Thomas star in Random Hearts

Advertisement
10 of 28 EW

2000: Tom Hanks in Castaway

Advertisement
11 of 28 EW

2001: Vanilla Sky stars Penelope Cruz and Tom Cruise

Advertisement
12 of 28 EW

2002: The cast of Gangs of New York

Advertisement
13 of 28 EW

2003: Russell Crowe in Master and Commander

Advertisement
14 of 28 EW

2004: Johnny Depp in Finding Neverland

Advertisement
15 of 28 EW

2005: Reese Witherspoon

Advertisement
16 of 28 EW

2006: Daniel Craig in Casino Royale

Advertisement
17 of 28 EW

2007: Reese Witherspoon

Advertisement
18 of 28 EW

2008: Daniel Radcliffe in Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince

Advertisement
19 of 28 EW

2009: The Twilight Saga: New Moon stars Kristen Stewart and Taylor Lautner

Advertisement
20 of 28 EW

2010: Daniel Radcliffe in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1

Advertisement
21 of 28 EW

2011: Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart in The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1

Advertisement
22 of 28 EW

2012: Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart in The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2

Advertisement
23 of 28 EW

2013: The cast of Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues

Advertisement
24 of 28 EW

2014: Ben Affleck and Rosamund Pike in Gone Girl

Advertisement
25 of 28 Lucasfilm

2015: Adam Driver in Star Wars: The Force Awakens

Advertisement
26 of 28 Warner Bros.

2016: Eddie Redmayne in Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Advertisement
27 of 28 Bruno Dayan/© 2017 Lucasfilm Ltd.

2017: Mark Hamill in Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Advertisement
28 of 28 Peter Lindbergh/Warner Bros.

2018: A Star Is Born's Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now