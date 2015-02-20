Stanley Kubrick's final film stars Tom Cruise and then-wife Nicole Kidman as a wealthy New York couple whose loyalties are tested during a series of sexual events. His jealousy is piqued when she admits to fantasizing about a stranger and he watches someone else try to pick her up at a party — leading him to his own night of illicit sexual exploration that culminates in a members-only ritualistic orgy that may or may not be linked to murder. As baffling as it is titillating, the erotic thriller earned $56 million at the box office.