Emmys '09: Best and Worst Fashions

Olivia Wilde

The riskiest look to walk the red carpet, Wilde's Marchesa (fresh from Fashion Week) had us intrigued on first sight, with a split as wide as the San Andreas fault fracturing the otherwise fairytale gown. But when the House star turned to reveal nothing but net — and a creepy nude zipper stretching up her spine — we lost some love for the look.

