33 Disney Channel Original Movies, ranked

Brenda Song stars as the reluctant heroine Wendy, who cares more about popularity than saving the world, even after she finds out it's her destiny to stop the villainous Yan-Lo. But her priorities change when monk Shen (Shin Koyamada) teaches her about Chinese culture and trains her in kung fu, which makes for some exciting fight scenes. And although it was already a cliché even in 2006 for Asians to only show up in martial arts movies, this film went deeper than you'd expect for a DCOM. It was surprisingly moving to see Wendy and her parents, 3rd and 2nd generation Chinese Americans, grapple with their identity after losing touch with their roots. Song's charming performance also helped redeem the film's faults, and this role, along with her scene-stealing London Tipton in The Suite Life of Zack and Cody, cemented her title as one of the reigning queens of Disney Channel. —Rachel Yang