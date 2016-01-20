29 directors who made a name at Sundance

Breakout: Walking and Talking (1996)

Holofcener had already made a trip to Sundance with her short Angry, but it wasn't until Walking and Talking — her ode to friendship and complicated women starring a new to the scene Catherine Keener — that people (ahem, Miramax again) really took notice. A protégé of Martin Scorsese (who taught her at Columbia) and Woody Allen (she served as apprentice editor on Hannah and Her Sisters), Holofcener established herself as a solid voice in independent film with her five features, and has a knack for nailing the one-off television episode for cult and classic shows like Sex and the City, Enlightened, Gilmore Girls, and Bored to Death — even if the steady work is merely to fund her film projects. —Lindsey Bahr