Dialect laughing: 16 horrible movie accents
From Harrison Ford's Russian in K-19 to Kevin Costner's British in Robin Hood and 14 other hard-to-comprehend turns: Here's what you get when bad dialects happen to good actors.
Heather Graham — Miss Conception (2008)
Heather Graham with a British accent? Can you say Miss Take? There's a reason the trailer features the actress speaking only five lines (four of which are less than six words long).
Angelina Jolie — Alexander (2004)
Alexander "huh?" moment No. 1: Colin Farrell with blond hair?
Alexander "huh?" moment No. 2: Angelina Jolie as Farrell's mother?
Alexander "huh?" moment No. 3: Wait, does Jolie's character actually want to sleep with her son?
Alexander "huh?" moment No. 4: What's up with Jolie's strange, purring drawl?
Alexander "huh?" moment No. 5: Why did we see this again?
Kevin Costner — Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves (1991)
If Kevin Costner was too short on time to polish his English accent — as he claims in the DVD commentary — he shouldn't have put his sad effort on the big screen. But he did (kind of). His accent in the 1991 film faded in and out more times than a Waterworld moviegoer. There was, however, one upside to his bizarre inflection in the film — it spawned Cary Elwes' famous line in Mel Brooks' 1993 spoof, Robin Hood: Men in Tights: "Unlike some other Robin Hoods, I can speak with an English accent."
Brad Pitt — The Devil's Own (1997)
Sorry, what? Did you say something? Brad Pitt — in his prime, Sexiest Man Alive years — wasn't believable as a suave Irish terrorist? Hmm... Somehow we were too distracted to notice.
Steve Martin — The Pink Panther (2006)
True, Steve Martin's over-the-top French accent increased the funny factor of the flawed 2006 remake, but we can't let him off too easy, as we'd be hard-pressed to find a Frenchman who would twist the pronunciation of hamburger into damburgen.
Tom Cruise — Far and Away (1992)
Tom Cruise dodged a bullet with 2008's Valkyrie — wisely opting to play his German officer with an American accent — so his worst attempt at an accent remains as Irishman Joseph Donnelly opposite Nicole Kidman in Ron Howard's off-key immigrant song.
Keanu Reeves — Bram Stoker's Dracula (1992)
Whoa, Keanu. After mangling a British accent in Francis Ford Coppola's Dracula redux, you chose to give it another try in 1993's Much Ado About Nothing? Stick to kung fu, bruh.
Jessica Simpson — The Dukes of Hazzard (2005)
It's fairly obvious there were two key reasons why Jessica Simpson was cast as Daisy Duke in the 2005 comedy, but after seeing the film, we know one of those reasons was definitely not her less-than-convincing Southern twang (which is odd, because she's from Texas). Simpson was recognized for her work with two award nominations — at the 26th annual Razzies.
Adam Sandler — The Waterboy (1998)
Our mamas told us we shouldn't see this poorly received football comedy. Too bad we didn't listen: We'd rather eat an alligator than watch Adam Sandler attempt a Louisiana accent again.
Mel Gibson — Braveheart (1995)
Aussie Mel Gibson's Scottish intonation in this Oscar-winning picture was so ineffectual, native Scots voted it one of the worst of all time in a survey conducted by defunct film memorabilia website AsWornIn.com.
Harrison Ford — K-19: The Widowmaker (2002)
Harrison Ford + bad Russian accent + $100 million budget action flick = $35 million total domestic gross. 'Nuff said.
Cate Blanchett — The Man Who Cried (2000)
We're not sure what's more exaggerated in the 2000 drama — Cate Blanchett's overdone makeup, or her wholly unbelievable Russian inflection.
Shannon Elizabeth — American Pie (1999) and American Pie 2 (2001)
We know what you're thinking: Shannon Elizabeth talked in the 1999 sex-romp comedy? For those of you who might have been too distracted admiring her — ahem — assets to notice, yes, she had a few lines as an exchange student with a thick accent. And a bad one at that. Only a real boob would believe she hailed from Czechoslovakia.
Dick Van Dyke — Mary Poppins (1964)
It's impossible not to look back at Dick Van Dyke's chimney-sweeping performance in the kiddie musical with fondness. But it's also impossible not to notice his terrible attempt at a cockney accent, which often faded in the film before you could utter supercalifragilisticexpialidocious. What can we say? The sound of it was definitely something quite atrocious.
John Malkovich — Rounders (1998)
Too bad when John Cusack et al. journeyed inside the mind of the actor in 1999's Being John Malkovich, they didn't learn how John Malkovich adopted that over-the-top Russian drawl while playing Teddy KGB in John Dahl's poker flick — the accent was so outrageous, it was altogether too easy to call his bluff.
Mickey Rooney — Breakfast at Tiffany's (1961)
For a film that boasts so much class (That black dress! That dreamy "Moon River" rendition!), it's hard to believe Tiffany's producers would stoop so low by casting Mickey Rooney as Holly's (Audrey Hepburn) stereotypical Japanese neighbor. Not only was he not the slightest bit believable as a native Japanese speaker in the 1961 classic, but he managed to offend droves of film critics and moviegoers as well.