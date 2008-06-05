Dialect laughing: 16 horrible movie accents

Alexander "huh?" moment No. 1: Colin Farrell with blond hair?

Alexander "huh?" moment No. 2: Angelina Jolie as Farrell's mother?

Alexander "huh?" moment No. 3: Wait, does Jolie's character actually want to sleep with her son?

Alexander "huh?" moment No. 4: What's up with Jolie's strange, purring drawl?

Alexander "huh?" moment No. 5: Why did we see this again?