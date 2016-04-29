Destiny's Child's Best Matching Outfits Through the Years

<p>Fifteen years ago Sunday, <a href="https://ew.com/article/2016/04/29/destinys-child-survivor-oral-history" target="_blank">Destiny&#8217;s Child dropped their third studio album</a>, <em>Survivor</em>. Led by the smash hit title track, the record from Kelly Rowland, Beyonce Knowles, and Michelle Williams nodded to the group&#8217;s ever-changing lineup and topped the charts with singles like &#8220;Independent Women&#8221; and &#8220;Bootylicious.&#8221; Just as famous for their fashion as for their music, the women of DC loved nothing more than a intricate, coordinated ensemble. See the group&#8217;s best matching outfits through the years, ahead.</p> <p> </p>
Destiny's Child Through the Years

Fifteen years ago Sunday, Destiny’s Child dropped their third studio album, Survivor. Led by the smash hit title track, the record from Kelly Rowland, Beyonce Knowles, and Michelle Williams nodded to the group’s ever-changing lineup and topped the charts with singles like “Independent Women” and “Bootylicious.” Just as famous for their fashion as for their music, the women of DC loved nothing more than a intricate, coordinated ensemble. See the group’s best matching outfits through the years, ahead.

 

Richard Corkery/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images; Evan Agostini/ImageDirect via Getty Images; Kevin Mazur/WireImage
LaTavia Roberson, Kelly Rowland, Beyonce Knowles, and LeToya Luckett at Maxwell's Album Launch at The London Aquarium in 1998
Fred Duval/FilmMagic
LeToya Luckett, Beyonce Knowles, LaTavia Roberson, and Kelly Rowland at The 5th Annual Soul Train Lady of Soul Awards in 1999
Steve Granitz/WireImage
LeToya Luckett, LaTavia Robertson, Kelly Rowland and Beyonce Knowles at the 13th Annual Soul Train Awards
Jim Smeal/WireImage
Michelle Williams, Farrah Franklin, Kelly Rowland and Beyonce Knowles at The 14th Annual Soul Train Music Awards in 2000
Jim Smeal/WireImage
Beyonce Knowles, Kelly Rowland, Farrah Franklin, and Michelle Williams on MTV's Spring Break 2000
Frank Micelotta/Getty Images
Farrah Franklin, Beyonce Knowles, Kelly Rowland, and Michelle Williams at "Party In The Park" at Hyde Park in 2000
Dave Hogan/Getty Images
Michelle Williams, Beyonce Knowles, and Kelly Rowland at the 2000 Billboard Music Awards
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Kelly Rowland, Beyonce Knowles, and Michelle Williams at the 2000 MTV Music Video Awards
Richard Corkery/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images
Kelly Rowland, Beyonce Knowles, and Michelle Williams at The 6th Annual Soul Train Lady of Soul Awards in 2000
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Kelly Rowland, Beyonce Knowles, and Michelle WIlliams at the Mars Music Amphitheater in Florida in 2000
Rick Diamond/WireImage
Kelly Rowland, Beyonce Knowles, and Michelle Williams at The Source Hip Hop Music Awards 2000
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Michelle Williams, Kelly Rowland, and Beyonce Knowles at the 2000 VH1 Vogue Fashion Awards
Scott Gries/Getty Images
Kelly Rowland, Beyonce Knowles, and Michelle Williams at Candie's Foundation Benefit Concert in 2001
Richard Corkery/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images
Beyonce Knowles, Kelly Rowland, and Michelle Williams at the 28th Annual American Music Awards in 2001
Vince Bucci/AFP/Getty Images
Kelly Rowland, Beyonce Knowles, and Michelle Williams at "Celebrating America's Youth" in Washington, D.C. in 2001
Mike Nelson/AFP/Getty Images
Kelly Rowland, Beyonce Knowles, and Michelle Williams at the 43rd Annual Grammy Awards in 2001
Dave Hogan/Getty Images
Kelly Rowland, Beyonce Knowles, and Michelle Williams at the 43rd Annual Grammy Awards in 2001
David McNew/Newsmakers
Kelly Rowland, Beyonce Knowles, and Michelle Williams at the 43rd Annual Grammy Awards in 2001
Frank Micelotta/ImageDirect
Kelly Rowland, Beyonce Knowles, Michelle Williams in New York City in 2001
Evan Agostini/ImageDirect via Getty Images
Kelly Rowland, Beyonce Knowles, and Michelle Williams at the 14th Annual Kids Choice Awards in 2001
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Michelle Williams, Beyonce Knowles, and Kelly Rowland in London in 2001
Dave Benett/Getty Images
Kelly Rowland, Beyonce Knowles, and Michelle WIlliams at the 2001 MTV Movie Awards
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Kelly Rowland, Beyonce Knowles, and Michelle Williams on MTV's TRL Tour in 2001
Theo Wargo/WireImage
Kelly Rowland, Beyonce Knowles, and Michelle Williams at the 2001 Teen Choice Awards
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Michelle Williams, Kelly Rowland,and Beyonce Knowles at the Soul Train Lady Of Soul Awards in 2001
Steve Grayson/WireImage
Michelle Williams, Kelly Rowland, and Beyonce Knowles at the 2001 MTV Video Music Awards
Evan Agostini/ImageDirect via Getty Images
Michelle Williams, Beyonce Knowles, and Kelly Rowland at Michael Jackson's 30th Anniversary Celebration in 2001
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Kelly Rowland, Beyonce Knowles, and Michelle Williams at Michael Jackson's 30th Anniversary Celebration in 2001
Frank Micelotta/ImageDirect
Kelly Rowland, Beyonce Knowles, and Michelle Williams at the United We Stand Concert in 2001
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Michelle Williams, Beyonce Knowles, and Kelly Rowland at the 69th Annual Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting in 2001
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Kelly Rowland, Beyonce Knowles, and Michelle Williams at the 2002 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show
Mark Mainz/Getty Images
Michelle Williams, Kelly Rowland, and Beyonce Knowles at the NFL Opening Game in 2004
Frank Micelotta/Getty Images
Kelly Rowland, Beyonce Knowles, and Michelle Williams at the 2004 Radio Music Awards
Frank Micelotta/Getty Images
Beyonce Knowles, Michelle Williams, and Kelly Rowland on the Destiny Fulfilled...and Lovin It World Tour in 2005
Frank Micelotta/Getty Images
Kelly Rowland, Beyonce Knowles, and Michelle Williams at the 2005 World Music Awards
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Kelly Rowland, Beyonce Knowles, and Michelle Williams at the Super Bowl XLVII Halftime Show in 2013
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
