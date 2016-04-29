Destiny's Child Through the Years
Richard Corkery/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images; Evan Agostini/ImageDirect via Getty Images; Kevin Mazur/WireImage
LaTavia Roberson, Kelly Rowland, Beyonce Knowles, and LeToya Luckett at Maxwell's Album Launch at The London Aquarium in 1998
Fred Duval/FilmMagic
LeToya Luckett, Beyonce Knowles, LaTavia Roberson, and Kelly Rowland at The 5th Annual Soul Train Lady of Soul Awards in 1999
Steve Granitz/WireImage
LeToya Luckett, LaTavia Robertson, Kelly Rowland and Beyonce Knowles at the 13th Annual Soul Train Awards
Jim Smeal/WireImage
Michelle Williams, Farrah Franklin, Kelly Rowland and Beyonce Knowles at The 14th Annual Soul Train Music Awards in 2000
Jim Smeal/WireImage
Beyonce Knowles, Kelly Rowland, Farrah Franklin, and Michelle Williams on MTV's Spring Break 2000
Frank Micelotta/Getty Images
Farrah Franklin, Beyonce Knowles, Kelly Rowland, and Michelle Williams at "Party In The Park" at Hyde Park in 2000
Dave Hogan/Getty Images
Michelle Williams, Beyonce Knowles, and Kelly Rowland at the 2000 Billboard Music Awards
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Kelly Rowland, Beyonce Knowles, and Michelle Williams at the 2000 MTV Music Video Awards
Richard Corkery/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images
Kelly Rowland, Beyonce Knowles, and Michelle Williams at The 6th Annual Soul Train Lady of Soul Awards in 2000
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Kelly Rowland, Beyonce Knowles, and Michelle WIlliams at the Mars Music Amphitheater in Florida in 2000
Rick Diamond/WireImage
Kelly Rowland, Beyonce Knowles, and Michelle Williams at The Source Hip Hop Music Awards 2000
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Michelle Williams, Kelly Rowland, and Beyonce Knowles at the 2000 VH1 Vogue Fashion Awards
Scott Gries/Getty Images
Kelly Rowland, Beyonce Knowles, and Michelle Williams at Candie's Foundation Benefit Concert in 2001
Richard Corkery/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images
Beyonce Knowles, Kelly Rowland, and Michelle Williams at the 28th Annual American Music Awards in 2001
Vince Bucci/AFP/Getty Images
Kelly Rowland, Beyonce Knowles, and Michelle Williams at "Celebrating America's Youth" in Washington, D.C. in 2001
Mike Nelson/AFP/Getty Images
Kelly Rowland, Beyonce Knowles, and Michelle Williams at the 43rd Annual Grammy Awards in 2001
Dave Hogan/Getty Images
Kelly Rowland, Beyonce Knowles, and Michelle Williams at the 43rd Annual Grammy Awards in 2001
David McNew/Newsmakers
Kelly Rowland, Beyonce Knowles, and Michelle Williams at the 43rd Annual Grammy Awards in 2001
Frank Micelotta/ImageDirect
Kelly Rowland, Beyonce Knowles, Michelle Williams in New York City in 2001
Evan Agostini/ImageDirect via Getty Images
Kelly Rowland, Beyonce Knowles, and Michelle Williams at the 14th Annual Kids Choice Awards in 2001
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Michelle Williams, Beyonce Knowles, and Kelly Rowland in London in 2001
Dave Benett/Getty Images
Kelly Rowland, Beyonce Knowles, and Michelle WIlliams at the 2001 MTV Movie Awards
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Kelly Rowland, Beyonce Knowles, and Michelle Williams on MTV's TRL Tour in 2001
Theo Wargo/WireImage
Kelly Rowland, Beyonce Knowles, and Michelle Williams at the 2001 Teen Choice Awards
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Michelle Williams, Kelly Rowland,and Beyonce Knowles at the Soul Train Lady Of Soul Awards in 2001
Steve Grayson/WireImage
Michelle Williams, Kelly Rowland, and Beyonce Knowles at the 2001 MTV Video Music Awards
Evan Agostini/ImageDirect via Getty Images
Michelle Williams, Beyonce Knowles, and Kelly Rowland at Michael Jackson's 30th Anniversary Celebration in 2001
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Kelly Rowland, Beyonce Knowles, and Michelle Williams at Michael Jackson's 30th Anniversary Celebration in 2001
Frank Micelotta/ImageDirect
Kelly Rowland, Beyonce Knowles, and Michelle Williams at the United We Stand Concert in 2001
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Michelle Williams, Beyonce Knowles, and Kelly Rowland at the 69th Annual Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting in 2001
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Kelly Rowland, Beyonce Knowles, and Michelle Williams at the 2002 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show
Mark Mainz/Getty Images
Michelle Williams, Kelly Rowland, and Beyonce Knowles at the NFL Opening Game in 2004
Frank Micelotta/Getty Images
Kelly Rowland, Beyonce Knowles, and Michelle Williams at the 2004 Radio Music Awards
Frank Micelotta/Getty Images
Beyonce Knowles, Michelle Williams, and Kelly Rowland on the Destiny Fulfilled...and Lovin It World Tour in 2005
Frank Micelotta/Getty Images
Kelly Rowland, Beyonce Knowles, and Michelle Williams at the 2005 World Music Awards
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Kelly Rowland, Beyonce Knowles, and Michelle Williams at the Super Bowl XLVII Halftime Show in 2013
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
