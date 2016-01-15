'Degrassi': Where Are They Now?

THEN: Before Drake made it big as a rapper, he was simply Aubrey Graham, the Canadian teen who played Jimmy Brooks. Jimmy was a basketball star who was shot by another student in season four. Paralyzed from the waist down, Jimmy stays at Degrassi until graduating in season seven.

NOW: The end of Drake's time on Degrassi marked the start of his successful music career. He's released three studio albums — each of which hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 — and won the Grammy for Best Rap Album for Take Care. He's also popularized the term "YOLO" and become an Internet meme many times over.