All of the Times Batman's Parents Died Onscreen

Yes, for those who haven't seen it: Batman v Superman does indeed open with yet another flashback to the Wayne murder. In some ways, it's actually some of the strongest filmmaking in the movie, as the very human tragedy that inspired Batman is juxtaposed against the entirely alien confrontation between Superman and Zod. Bruce Wayne even finds a newly orphaned girl in the Metropolis wreckage, but can only watch helplessly as Superman unintentionally recreates the Wayne tragedy on a macro scale. This powerfully sets up their later confrontation, but the premise is squandered when the whole conflict turns on a connection no one even bothered to point out previously. The deluge of onscreen Wayne deaths has also made it significantly harder to pull any emotional power from the event.