Stars You Forgot Were on 'Criminal Minds'

Fanning was just 8 years old when she appeared in a guest role in season 2's "The Boogeyman," where her character Tracy was picked up by serial killer Jeffrey Charles (Cameron Monaghan). But being a Fanning also means you're a bit of a badass and little Elle's Tracy kicked her kidnapper and ran away before later being rescued. She made a second appearance in the season finale when serial killer Frank Breitkopf (Keith Carradine) went after people who'd already been saved once by the BAU. Thankfully, she made it out alive once again.