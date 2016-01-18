TV's Best Cop Comedies
The Best Cop Comedies
Rashida Jones picked up a badge to play Angie Tribeca in the TBS cop comedy, following in the storied footsteps of Colin Hanks, Chelsea Peretti, Jeremy Renner, and Andy Griffith. See the best of TV cop comedies through the years, ahead.
The Andy Griffith Show (1960 – 1968)
Andy Griffith and Don Knotts star as Sheriff Andy Taylor and Deputy Barney Fife, respectively.
Car 54, Where Are You? (1961 – 1963)
Joe E. Ross and Fred Gwynne star as Officer Gunther Toody and Officer Francis Muldoon, respectively.
Barney Miller (1975 –1982)
Ron Glass, Jack Soo, Gregory Sierra, Max Gail, Hal Linden, and Abe Vigoda star as Det. Ron Harris, Det. Sgt. Nick Yemana, Sgt. Miguel "Chano" Amanguale, Det. Stan "Wojo" Wojciehowicz, Capt. Barney Miller, and Sgt. Philip K. Fish, respectively.
Holmes & Yo-Yo (1976 – 1977)
John Schuck and Richard Schull star as Gregory "Yoyo" Yoyonovich and Det. Alexander Holmes, respectively.
Police Squad! (1982)
Kathryn Leigh Scott, Leslie Nielsen, and Alan North star as Sally Decker, Det. Frank Drebin, and Capt. Ed Hocken, respectively.
Sledge Hammer! (1986 – 1988)
David Rasche stars as Inspector Sledge Hammer.
The Last Precinct (1986)
Ernie Hudson, Randi Brooks, Keenan Wynn, and Adam West star as Sergeant Lane, Officer Mel Brubaker, Butch, and Captain Rick Wright, respectively.
Pacific Station (1991 – 1992)
Richard Libertini and Robert Guillaume star as Det. Richard Capparelli and Det. Bob Ballard, respectively.
Bakersfield P.D. (1993 – 1994)
Giancarlo Esposito, Jack Hallett, Brian Doyle-Murray, Tony Plana, Chris Mulkey, and Ron Eldard star as Detective Paul Gigante, Captain Renny Stiles, Sergeant Bill Hampton, Luke Ramirez, Denny Boyer, Detective Wade Preston, respectively.
Reno 911 (2003 – 2009)
Cedric Yarbrough, Thomas Lennon, Niecy Nash, and Mary Birdsong star as Deputy S. Jones, Lieutenant Jim Dangle, Deputy Raineesha Williams, and Deputy Cherisha Kimball, respectively.
The Unusuals (2009)
Jeremy Renner stars as Detective Jason Walsh.
The Good Guys (2010)
Colin Hanks and Bradley Whitford star as Jack Bailey and Dan Stark, respectively.
Brooklyn Nine-Nine (2013 – Present)
Chelsea Peretti, Joe Lo Truglio, Joel McKinnon Miller, Andre Braugher, Andy Samberg, Terry Crews, Melissa Fumero, Stephanie Beatriz, and Dirk Blocker star as Gina Linetti, Charles Boyle, Scully, Captain Ray Holt, Jake Peralta, Terry Jeffords, Amy Santiago, Rosa Diaz, and Hitchcock, respectively.