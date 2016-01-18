TV's Best Cop Comedies

By Madeline Boardman January 18, 2016 at 03:00 PM EST

The Best Cop Comedies

Credit: Everett Collection; Fox; Comedy Central

Rashida Jones picked up a badge to play Angie Tribeca in the TBS cop comedy, following in the storied footsteps of Colin Hanks, Chelsea Peretti, Jeremy Renner, and Andy Griffith. See the best of TV cop comedies through the years, ahead.

The Andy Griffith Show (1960 – 1968)

Credit: Courtesy Everett Collection

Andy Griffith and Don Knotts star as Sheriff Andy Taylor and Deputy Barney Fife, respectively.

 

Car 54, Where Are You? (1961 – 1963)

Credit: Courtesy Everett Collection

Joe E. Ross and Fred Gwynne star as Officer Gunther Toody and Officer Francis Muldoon, respectively.

 

Barney Miller (1975 –1982)

Credit: Courtesy Everett Collection

Ron Glass, Jack Soo, Gregory Sierra, Max Gail, Hal Linden, and Abe Vigoda star as Det. Ron Harris, Det. Sgt. Nick Yemana, Sgt. Miguel "Chano" Amanguale, Det. Stan "Wojo" Wojciehowicz, Capt. Barney Miller, and Sgt. Philip K. Fish, respectively.

 

Holmes & Yo-Yo (1976 – 1977)

Credit: Everett Collection

John Schuck and Richard Schull star as Gregory "Yoyo" Yoyonovich and Det. Alexander Holmes, respectively.

 

Police Squad! (1982)

Credit: Paramount Television/Everett Collection

Kathryn Leigh Scott, Leslie Nielsen, and Alan North star as Sally Decker, Det. Frank Drebin, and Capt. Ed Hocken, respectively.

 

Sledge Hammer! (1986 – 1988)

Credit: ABC/Courtesy Everett Collection

David Rasche stars as Inspector Sledge Hammer.

 

The Last Precinct (1986)

Credit: Stephen J. Cannell Productions/Courtesy Everett Collection

Ernie Hudson, Randi Brooks, Keenan Wynn, and Adam West star as Sergeant Lane, Officer Mel Brubaker, Butch, and Captain Rick Wright, respectively.

 

Pacific Station (1991 – 1992)

Credit: Touchstone Television/Courtesy Everett Collection

Richard Libertini and Robert Guillaume star as Det. Richard Capparelli and Det. Bob Ballard, respectively.

 

Bakersfield P.D. (1993 – 1994)

Credit: Touchstone Television/Courtesy Everett Collection

Giancarlo Esposito, Jack Hallett, Brian Doyle-Murray, Tony Plana, Chris Mulkey, and Ron Eldard star as Detective Paul Gigante, Captain Renny Stiles, Sergeant Bill Hampton, Luke Ramirez, Denny Boyer, Detective Wade Preston, respectively.

 

Reno 911 (2003 – 2009)

Credit: Comedy Central

Cedric Yarbrough, Thomas Lennon, Niecy Nash, and Mary Birdsong star as Deputy S. Jones, Lieutenant Jim Dangle, Deputy Raineesha Williams, and Deputy Cherisha Kimball, respectively.

 

The Unusuals (2009)

Credit: Patrick Harbron/ABC

Jeremy Renner stars as Detective Jason Walsh.

 

The Good Guys (2010)

Credit: Bill Matlock/20th Century Fox/Everett Collection

Colin Hanks and Bradley Whitford star as Jack Bailey and Dan Stark, respectively.

 

Brooklyn Nine-Nine (2013 – Present)

Credit: Scott Schafer/FOX

Chelsea Peretti, Joe Lo Truglio, Joel McKinnon Miller, Andre Braugher, Andy Samberg, Terry Crews, Melissa Fumero, Stephanie Beatriz, and Dirk Blocker star as Gina Linetti, Charles Boyle, Scully, Captain Ray Holt, Jake Peralta, Terry Jeffords, Amy Santiago, Rosa Diaz, and Hitchcock, respectively.

 

By Madeline Boardman