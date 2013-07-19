'The Conjuring': The 'real' story in pictures

In October, 1973, the Warrens began to investigate the alleged haunting of Roger and Carolyn Perron and their five daughters who claimed to have been visited by an array of entities after moving into a farmhouse in Harrisville, R.I. ''These were spirits who had an attachment to the property,'' said Andrea Perron, the oldest of the Perron children, who was 12 when they started living in the house. ''Eight generations of one extended family had lived and died at the farm and some of them had never left. My mother did historical research and found that virtually every [entity] we were able to name had, as living beings, either died by their own hand or died so traumatic a death and so sudden a death that they didn't seem to know they were dead.''