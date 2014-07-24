Comic-Con '14: Spotlight on Comics/Videogames
''Arkham'' x 2, Wolverine, the Avengers, Guardians of the Galaxy, more to read and play
COMICS: Arkham Manor
Gotham City's crazies take center stage in a Batman spin-off that reconfigures Wayne Manor into the local institution for the criminally ultra-insane. ''The first Arkham Asylum was a large converted home,'' says writer Gerry Duggan. ''Now history is repeating itself.'' Illustrated by Shawn Crystal, the series will introduce several new baddies alongside familiar faces like Mad Hatter. Just don't expect the change of venue to improve the villains' mental health. ''If it's possible, we've made their lives worse,'' Duggan says. The first issue, out Oct. 22, kicks off a murder mystery, with inmates turning up dead. The chief suspect? Well, everyone. —Darren Franich
GAMES: Batman: Arkham Knight
Following the joker's death in 2011's hit game Batman: Arkham City, Gotham City has settled into relative peace. But an old enemy has been lurking, and returns with a bang in Batman: Arkham Knight (out in 2015) to cap Rocksteady Studios' acclaimed trilogy. Since narrowly escaping Killer Croc in 2009's Arkham Asylum, Scarecrow has been hiding in the sewers, plotting his revenge against Batman with the help of a mysterious new villain, the titular Arkham Knight. On a gloomy Halloween night, Scarecrow threatens to detonate a fear-toxin bomb that would devastate Gotham City. ''In an interesting parallel to Batman, Scarecrow's primary weapon is fear, but he uses fear in a very different way,'' says Andrew Coombes, senior character artist for Arkham Knight. ''We wanted Scarecrow to look like the physical embodiment of fear itself, and this approach has influenced every aspect of his design. (Rating TBA; PS4, Xbox One, PC) —Aaron Morales
COMICS: Avengers Now!
As part of Avengers NOW!—an initiative that includes reimagined series for Iron Man, Captain America, and Thor—Marvel Comics editor in chief Axel Alonso teases, ''They are all under going significant changes.'' In Superior Iron Man, Tony Stark heads to San Francisco with ambitious plans and an iPod-white suit. In All-New Captain America, an African-American character dons the Stars and Stripes. And Thor sees a woman assume the thunder god's powers. ''You aren't gonna find out who [the female Thor] is for some time,'' says Alonso. ''It's a slowly unfolding mystery.'' Avengers NOW!, which is expected to launch in October, will stretch over a bunch of new titles and expand roles for soon-to-be movie leads (Dr. Strange, Ant-Man), female characters (Angela, Medusa), and deep bench players such as Deathlok. It's part of a broader attempt to use Marvel's enhanced place in pop culture to bring in fresh readers. Says Alonso, ''Since Cap, Thor, and Iron Man—hell, Nick Fury—are globally recognized figures, Avengers NOW! helps us woo more people to the table.'' And then overturn that table, apparently. —Darren Franich
Avengers NOW!: Thor's female, Cap's black, Iron Man's got a new suit
GAMES: Alien: Isolation
Ripley, believe it or not, is back, and will once again be brought to (digital) life by Sigourney Weaver. ''Crew Expendable,'' a downloadable episode that is free with preorders of Alien: Isolation (out Oct. 7), reunites Weaver with Alien costars Tom Skerritt, Veronica Cartwright, Harry Dean Stanton, and Yaphet Kotto. ''For us to have Sigourney Weaver reprise her role for the first time in videogames is something truly special,'' says creative lead Alistair Hope. (Rating TBA; PS3, PS4, Xbox 360, Xbox One, PC) —Aaron Morales
Find out what Weaver had to say about reviving Ripley for Alien: Isolation.
COMICS: Death of Wolverine
A runty Canadian named Logan with claws and muttonchops—that's the elevator pitch on Wolverine, which makes his eclectic history all the more impressive. ''He's been a soldier, a victim of terrible experiments, a teacher,'' says Marvel executive editor Michael Marts. ''He's been in logging camps!'' In a four-issue miniseries released weekly starting Sept. 3, writer Charles Soule and artist Steve McNiven tap all those aspects of the character's 40-year backstory—just in time to kill him off. But isn't the most famous X-Man supposed to be immortal? ''Wolverine has lost his healing factor that lets him heal rapidly from any injury,'' Soule explains. Naturally, the hirsute hero faces mortality in his own way. ''He's been portrayed as a failed samurai,'' says Soule. ''I wanted to make the story about a man being able to go to death with grace and honor.'' Death has claimed major comic-book characters before—Superman, Batman, Captain America—but Marvel promises that Logan's passing will have immediate ramifications. ''Wolverine casts a long shadow,'' says Marts. ''When that shadow is gone, a lot of things crawl into the light.'' —Darren Franich
GAMES: Disney Infinity: Marvel Super Heroes (2.0 Edition)
After invading theaters on Aug. 1, Rocket and his ragtag Guardians of the Galaxy will storm game consoles Sept. 23. The Guardians add-on to the game was co-written by famed Marvel Comics scribe Brian Michael Bendis, and follows the intergalactic misfits as they try to protect a powerful cosmic object (which they stole, naturally) from the villainous Ronan the Accuser. In his new Disneyfied form, the gruff, raccoon-like Rocket has never looked cuter. Just don't tell him that. (Rated E10+; iOS, PS3, PS4, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Wii U) —Aaron Morales