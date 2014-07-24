Comic-Con '14: Spotlight on Comics/Videogames

As part of Avengers NOW!—an initiative that includes reimagined series for Iron Man, Captain America, and Thor—Marvel Comics editor in chief Axel Alonso teases, ''They are all under going significant changes.'' In Superior Iron Man, Tony Stark heads to San Francisco with ambitious plans and an iPod-white suit. In All-New Captain America, an African-American character dons the Stars and Stripes. And Thor sees a woman assume the thunder god's powers. ''You aren't gonna find out who [the female Thor] is for some time,'' says Alonso. ''It's a slowly unfolding mystery.'' Avengers NOW!, which is expected to launch in October, will stretch over a bunch of new titles and expand roles for soon-to-be movie leads (Dr. Strange, Ant-Man), female characters (Angela, Medusa), and deep bench players such as Deathlok. It's part of a broader attempt to use Marvel's enhanced place in pop culture to bring in fresh readers. Says Alonso, ''Since Cap, Thor, and Iron Man—hell, Nick Fury—are globally recognized figures, Avengers NOW! helps us woo more people to the table.'' And then overturn that table, apparently. —Darren Franich

Avengers NOW!: Thor's female, Cap's black, Iron Man's got a new suit