CES 2014: 14 Tech Toys We'd Love to Play With

So-called 4K or UltraHD televisions, which offer four times the resolution of today’s 1080p sets, were the celebrities of the show, and LG’s 77-inch monster topped the A-list. Not only is its OLED screen stunning, it’s also flexible — at the push of a button its edges curl in for an IMAX-like viewing experience. Expect to drop major bucks to experience it at home. (lg.com; $30,000; second quarter 2014)