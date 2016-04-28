40 celebrities who threw out the first pitch

Play ball!
Ronald Martinez/Getty Images; George Pimentel/WireImage; Jim McIsaac/Getty Images; Jun Sato/ WireImage; Marc Andrew Deley/FilmMagic
Carly Rae Jepsen at the Tampa Bay Rays' Tropicana Field on July 14, 2013
J. Meric/Getty Images
50 Cent at the New York Mets' Citi Field on May 27, 2014
Jim McIsaac/Getty Images
Justin Bieber at the Chicago White Sox's Cellular Field on May 3, 2010
Ron Vesely/MLB Photos via Getty Images
Matthew McConaughey at the Los Angeles Dodgers' Dodger Stadium on May 20, 2009
Mark Sullivan/WireImage
Bill Murray at the Chicago Cubs' Wrigley Field on April 12, 2004
Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images
Tom Hanks at the Yomiuri Giants' Tokyo Dome on May 8, 2009
Jun Sato/ WireImage)
Queen Latifah at the Cleveland Indians' Jacobs Field on October 5, 2007
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Jimmy Kimmel at the New York Mets' Citi Field for Game 2 of the 2015 National League Championship Series on October 18, 2015
Elsa/Getty Images
Tom Cruise at the Seibu Lions' Seibu Lions Stadium in Tokorozawa, Japan, on October 19, 2004
Getty Images
Snoop Dogg at the Toronto Blue Jays' Rogers Centre on June 9, 2015
Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images
Will Ferrell at the Boston Red Sox's Fenway Park on July 17, 2006
Marc Andrew Deley/FilmMagic
Ben Affleck at the Boston Red Sox's Fenway Park on August 22, 2003
Brian Babineau/WireImage
Elle Fanning at the Los Angeles Dodgers' Dodger Stadium on June 4, 2014
Mark Sullivan/WireImage
Drew Barrymore at the Toronto Blue Jays' SkyDome on October 1, 2004
George Pimentel/WireImage
Jon Hamm at the St. Louis Cardinals' Busch Stadium on August 18, 2014
Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images
Prince Harry at the New York Mets' Citi Field on June 26, 2010
Emmanuel Dunand/AFP/Getty Images
Mark Wahlberg at the Boston Red Sox's Fenway Park on July 5, 2009
Elsa/Getty Images
Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian at the Los Angeles Dodgers' Dodger Stadium on June 29, 2007
Kirby Lee/WireImage
J.K. Simmons at the Detroit Tigers' Comerica Park on April 6, 2015
Leon Halip/Getty Images
Owen Wilson at the Texas Rangers' Ameriquest Field on July 18, 2005
Ronald Martinez/Getty Images
Victoria Beckham at the Los Angeles Dodgers' Dodger Stadium on June 11, 2007
Jon Soohoo/WireImage
Jerry Seinfeld at the New York Mets' Shea Stadium on May 22, 2005
Bill Kostroun/AP
Mariah Carey at the Yomiuri Giants' Tokyo Dome on May 28, 2008
Jun Sato/ WireImage
Harrison Ford at the Los Angeles Dodgers' Dodger Stadium on April 15, 2013
Noel Vasquez/Getty Images
Seth Meyers at the Boston Red Sox's Fenway Park on June 24, 2004
Darren McCollester/Getty Images
Elisabeth Moss at the Chicago Cubs' Wrigley Field on August 28, 2012
Brian D. Kersey/Getty Images
Jessica Alba at the Los Angeles Dodgers' Dodger Stadium on August 17, 2014
Harry How/Getty Images
Halle Berry at the Montreal Expos' Olympic Stadium on May 11, 2003
Jon Soohoo/WireImage
Avril Lavigne at the Tampa Bay Rays' Tropicana Field on May 28, 2011
Chris O'Meara/AP
Vince Vaughn at the Chicago Cubs' Wrigley Field on June 18, 2011
David Banks/Getty Images
Robert Redford at the Chicago Cubs' Wrigley Field on April 1, 2011
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
Don Cheadle at the New York Mets' Citi Field on April 28, 2013
Elsa/Getty Images
Adam Sandler at the New York Yankees' Yankee Stadium on May 28, 2005
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
Eva Longoria at the Los Angeles Angels' Angel Stadium of Anaheim on July 24, 2005
Steve Grayson/WireImage
Will Ferrell and Zach Galifianakis at the Chicago Cubs' Wrigley Field on July 18, 2012
Brian D. Kersey/Getty Images
Max Greenfield at the Los Angeles Dodgers' Dodger Stadium on April 24, 2014
Mark Sullivan/WireImage
Dan Aykroyd at the Houston Astros' Minute Maid Park on June 26, 2008
Bob Levey/WireImage
Ginnifer Goodwin at the Los Angeles Dodgers' Dodger Stadium on May 1, 2013
Mark Sullivan/WireImage
Julianne Hough and her grandfather Bob Hough at the Los Angeles Dodgers' Dodger Stadium on May 1, 2013
Noel Vasquez/Getty Images
Jeremy Piven at the Chicago Cubs' Wrigley Field on June 18, 2006
Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images
