40 celebrities who threw out the first pitch

Jeremy Piven at the Chicago Cubs' Wrigley Field on June 18, 2006

Julianne Hough and her grandfather Bob Hough at the Los Angeles Dodgers' Dodger Stadium on May 1, 2013

Ginnifer Goodwin at the Los Angeles Dodgers' Dodger Stadium on May 1, 2013

Dan Aykroyd at the Houston Astros' Minute Maid Park on June 26, 2008

Max Greenfield at the Los Angeles Dodgers' Dodger Stadium on April 24, 2014

Will Ferrell and Zach Galifianakis at the Chicago Cubs' Wrigley Field on July 18, 2012

Eva Longoria at the Los Angeles Angels' Angel Stadium of Anaheim on July 24, 2005

Adam Sandler at the New York Yankees' Yankee Stadium on May 28, 2005

Don Cheadle at the New York Mets' Citi Field on April 28, 2013

Robert Redford at the Chicago Cubs' Wrigley Field on April 1, 2011

Vince Vaughn at the Chicago Cubs' Wrigley Field on June 18, 2011

Avril Lavigne at the Tampa Bay Rays' Tropicana Field on May 28, 2011

Halle Berry at the Montreal Expos' Olympic Stadium on May 11, 2003

Jessica Alba at the Los Angeles Dodgers' Dodger Stadium on August 17, 2014

Elisabeth Moss at the Chicago Cubs' Wrigley Field on August 28, 2012

Seth Meyers at the Boston Red Sox's Fenway Park on June 24, 2004

Harrison Ford at the Los Angeles Dodgers' Dodger Stadium on April 15, 2013

Mariah Carey at the Yomiuri Giants' Tokyo Dome on May 28, 2008

Jerry Seinfeld at the New York Mets' Shea Stadium on May 22, 2005

Victoria Beckham at the Los Angeles Dodgers' Dodger Stadium on June 11, 2007

Owen Wilson at the Texas Rangers' Ameriquest Field on July 18, 2005

J.K. Simmons at the Detroit Tigers' Comerica Park on April 6, 2015

Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian at the Los Angeles Dodgers' Dodger Stadium on June 29, 2007

Mark Wahlberg at the Boston Red Sox's Fenway Park on July 5, 2009

Prince Harry at the New York Mets' Citi Field on June 26, 2010

Jon Hamm at the St. Louis Cardinals' Busch Stadium on August 18, 2014

Drew Barrymore at the Toronto Blue Jays' SkyDome on October 1, 2004

Elle Fanning at the Los Angeles Dodgers' Dodger Stadium on June 4, 2014

Ben Affleck at the Boston Red Sox's Fenway Park on August 22, 2003

Will Ferrell at the Boston Red Sox's Fenway Park on July 17, 2006

Snoop Dogg at the Toronto Blue Jays' Rogers Centre on June 9, 2015

Tom Cruise at the Seibu Lions' Seibu Lions Stadium in Tokorozawa, Japan, on October 19, 2004

Jimmy Kimmel at the New York Mets' Citi Field for Game 2 of the 2015 National League Championship Series on October 18, 2015

Queen Latifah at the Cleveland Indians' Jacobs Field on October 5, 2007

Tom Hanks at the Yomiuri Giants' Tokyo Dome on May 8, 2009

Bill Murray at the Chicago Cubs' Wrigley Field on April 12, 2004

Matthew McConaughey at the Los Angeles Dodgers' Dodger Stadium on May 20, 2009

Justin Bieber at the Chicago White Sox's Cellular Field on May 3, 2010

50 Cent at the New York Mets' Citi Field on May 27, 2014

Carly Rae Jepsen at the Tampa Bay Rays' Tropicana Field on July 14, 2013

1 of 41 Ronald Martinez/Getty Images; George Pimentel/WireImage; Jim McIsaac/Getty Images; Jun Sato/ WireImage; Marc Andrew Deley/FilmMagic Play ball! Among baseball’s many rituals, traditions, and superstitions is the ceremonial throwing of the first pitch, in which a special guest takes the mound and gets the game started with a (usually pretty terrible) pitch to the home team’s catcher. The President traditionally performs the ritual on Opening Day, but over the course of baseball season, a lot of Hollywood stars assume first pitch duties as well. Here are 40 celebrities who have taken part in the tradition.

Advertisement

2 of 41 J. Meric/Getty Images Carly Rae Jepsen at the Tampa Bay Rays' Tropicana Field on July 14, 2013

3 of 41 Jim McIsaac/Getty Images 50 Cent at the New York Mets' Citi Field on May 27, 2014

Advertisement

4 of 41 Ron Vesely/MLB Photos via Getty Images Justin Bieber at the Chicago White Sox's Cellular Field on May 3, 2010

Advertisement

5 of 41 Mark Sullivan/WireImage Matthew McConaughey at the Los Angeles Dodgers' Dodger Stadium on May 20, 2009

Advertisement

6 of 41 Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images Bill Murray at the Chicago Cubs' Wrigley Field on April 12, 2004

Advertisement

7 of 41 Jun Sato/ WireImage) Tom Hanks at the Yomiuri Giants' Tokyo Dome on May 8, 2009

Advertisement

8 of 41 Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) Queen Latifah at the Cleveland Indians' Jacobs Field on October 5, 2007

Advertisement

9 of 41 Elsa/Getty Images Jimmy Kimmel at the New York Mets' Citi Field for Game 2 of the 2015 National League Championship Series on October 18, 2015

Advertisement

10 of 41 Getty Images Tom Cruise at the Seibu Lions' Seibu Lions Stadium in Tokorozawa, Japan, on October 19, 2004

Advertisement

11 of 41 Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images Snoop Dogg at the Toronto Blue Jays' Rogers Centre on June 9, 2015

Advertisement

12 of 41 Marc Andrew Deley/FilmMagic Will Ferrell at the Boston Red Sox's Fenway Park on July 17, 2006

Advertisement

13 of 41 Brian Babineau/WireImage Ben Affleck at the Boston Red Sox's Fenway Park on August 22, 2003

Advertisement

14 of 41 Mark Sullivan/WireImage Elle Fanning at the Los Angeles Dodgers' Dodger Stadium on June 4, 2014

Advertisement

15 of 41 George Pimentel/WireImage Drew Barrymore at the Toronto Blue Jays' SkyDome on October 1, 2004

Advertisement

16 of 41 Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images Jon Hamm at the St. Louis Cardinals' Busch Stadium on August 18, 2014

Advertisement

17 of 41 Emmanuel Dunand/AFP/Getty Images Prince Harry at the New York Mets' Citi Field on June 26, 2010

Advertisement

18 of 41 Elsa/Getty Images Mark Wahlberg at the Boston Red Sox's Fenway Park on July 5, 2009

Advertisement

19 of 41 Kirby Lee/WireImage Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian at the Los Angeles Dodgers' Dodger Stadium on June 29, 2007

Advertisement

20 of 41 Leon Halip/Getty Images J.K. Simmons at the Detroit Tigers' Comerica Park on April 6, 2015

Advertisement

21 of 41 Ronald Martinez/Getty Images Owen Wilson at the Texas Rangers' Ameriquest Field on July 18, 2005

Advertisement

22 of 41 Jon Soohoo/WireImage Victoria Beckham at the Los Angeles Dodgers' Dodger Stadium on June 11, 2007

Advertisement

23 of 41 Bill Kostroun/AP Jerry Seinfeld at the New York Mets' Shea Stadium on May 22, 2005

Advertisement

24 of 41 Jun Sato/ WireImage Mariah Carey at the Yomiuri Giants' Tokyo Dome on May 28, 2008

Advertisement

25 of 41 Noel Vasquez/Getty Images Harrison Ford at the Los Angeles Dodgers' Dodger Stadium on April 15, 2013

Advertisement

26 of 41 Darren McCollester/Getty Images Seth Meyers at the Boston Red Sox's Fenway Park on June 24, 2004

Advertisement

27 of 41 Brian D. Kersey/Getty Images Elisabeth Moss at the Chicago Cubs' Wrigley Field on August 28, 2012

Advertisement

28 of 41 Harry How/Getty Images Jessica Alba at the Los Angeles Dodgers' Dodger Stadium on August 17, 2014

Advertisement

29 of 41 Jon Soohoo/WireImage Halle Berry at the Montreal Expos' Olympic Stadium on May 11, 2003

Advertisement

30 of 41 Chris O'Meara/AP Avril Lavigne at the Tampa Bay Rays' Tropicana Field on May 28, 2011

Advertisement

31 of 41 David Banks/Getty Images Vince Vaughn at the Chicago Cubs' Wrigley Field on June 18, 2011

Advertisement

32 of 41 Gregory Shamus/Getty Images Robert Redford at the Chicago Cubs' Wrigley Field on April 1, 2011

Advertisement

33 of 41 Elsa/Getty Images Don Cheadle at the New York Mets' Citi Field on April 28, 2013

Advertisement

34 of 41 Ezra Shaw/Getty Images Adam Sandler at the New York Yankees' Yankee Stadium on May 28, 2005

Advertisement

35 of 41 Steve Grayson/WireImage Eva Longoria at the Los Angeles Angels' Angel Stadium of Anaheim on July 24, 2005

Advertisement

36 of 41 Brian D. Kersey/Getty Images Will Ferrell and Zach Galifianakis at the Chicago Cubs' Wrigley Field on July 18, 2012

Advertisement

37 of 41 Mark Sullivan/WireImage Max Greenfield at the Los Angeles Dodgers' Dodger Stadium on April 24, 2014

Advertisement

38 of 41 Bob Levey/WireImage Dan Aykroyd at the Houston Astros' Minute Maid Park on June 26, 2008

Advertisement

39 of 41 Mark Sullivan/WireImage Ginnifer Goodwin at the Los Angeles Dodgers' Dodger Stadium on May 1, 2013

Advertisement

40 of 41 Noel Vasquez/Getty Images Julianne Hough and her grandfather Bob Hough at the Los Angeles Dodgers' Dodger Stadium on May 1, 2013

Advertisement