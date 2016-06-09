See The Voices Behind Your Favorite 'Cars' Characters
See the actors of the animated favorite on its 10th anniversary
Lightning McQueen (Owen Wilson)
After years of on-screen projects, such as Anaconda (1997), Armageddon (1998), Meet the Parents (2000), Zoolander (2001), Shanghai Knights (2003), Starsky & Hutch (2004), and Wedding Crashers (2005), Owen Wilson voiced Lightning McQueen, a rookie car new to the competition. Wilson continued his voice work, returning to Lightning for Cars 2 in 2011, and earning additional voice credits for Fantastic Mr. Fox (2009), Marmaduke (2010), and Free Birds (2013).
Doc Hudson (Paul Newman)
Paul Newman graced Cars with his Oscar-winning presence as Doc Hudson, an old-school car who serves as a judge and doctor. After decades spent appearing in classics like Cat on a Hot Tin Roof (1958), The Hustler (1961), and Cool Hand Luke (1967), Newman's turn in the animated film was one of his last projects. He died in September 2008 at the age of 83.
Sally Carrera (Bonnie Hunt)
Bonnie Hunt joined Cars as Sally Carrera, the car town's lawyer. In addition to her famed on-screen career, Hunt picked up additional voice work in A Bug's Life (1998), Monsters, Inc. (2001), Toy Story 3 (2010), and Zootopia (2016).
Mater (Larry the Cable Guy)
Cars found its Mater in Larry the Cable Guy. The comedian voiced the tow truck as his first credited big-screen gig. He returned to the role for Cars 2, Mater's Tall Tales, and various other spin-off projects.
Ramone (Cheech Marin)
Cheech Marin voiced Ramone in Cars, the flashy hot rod. Marin's other voice credits include Oliver & Company (1988), FernGully: The Last Rainforest (1992), and The Lion King (1994).
Luigi (Tony Shalhoub)
Tony Shalhoub lent his voice to Cars as Luigi, an appropriately Italian Fiat who runs a tire shop. The actor is still best known for his on-screen roles, such as Monk, Men in Black, Wings, and Big Night.
Guido (Guido Quaroni)
It was hardly a stretch for Guido Quaroni to play Guido in Cars. He voiced the forklift after lending his voice to Monsters, Inc..
Flo (Jenifer Lewis)
Before she was Ruby on Black-ish, Jenifer Lewis was Flo in Cars. The actress voiced the diner owner, earning other vocal credits for The Princess and the Frog and Shark Tale.
Sarge (Paul Dooley)
Paul Dooley found his place in Cars as Sarge, the army-green military vet. The Sixteen Candles actor's other voice roles include Turbo, and episodes of Sesame Street and Batman: The Animated Series.
Sheriff (Michael Wallis)
Michael Wallis voiced Sheriff in Cars, the resident police car. The gig was Wallis' first credited acting role, and the journalist and historian went on voice Sheriff in Cars 2 and multiple spin-offs.
Fillmore (George Carlin)
Cars' hippie bus Fillmore was voiced by George Carlin. The comedian and author's other acting credits include Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure, Shining Time Station, and The George Carlin Show.
Chick Hicks (Michael Keaton)
Lightning McQueen found his rival in Chick Hicks, voiced by Michael Keaton. The Oscar-nominated star expanded his voice résumé with Toy Story 3, Noah, and Minions.