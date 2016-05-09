In a rare moment of romantic ineptitude, Carrie completely blew her chances with Ben (Ian Kahn). She was the "freak" in question in season 2's "The Freak Show," when she let her past tribulations get the best of her and went on a tear, snooping through all of Ben's stuff. While we didn't learn much about the political magazine editor, his thoughtful demeanor, Cub Scout values, and even temper in dealing with Carrie were enough to give him a second look.