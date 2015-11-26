'Captain America: Civil War': Decoding the secrets of the new trailer

What's clear is, Iron Man and Captain America are not seeing eye-to-eye on these accords. Cap believes he knows best how to use the abilities with which he has been blessed/cursed. Iron Man wants him to fall into line and prove that true good guys follow the rules. Somebody has already had a pretty serious disagreement with Stark, as you can tell from the black eye. It's obvious that a big part of Cap's resistance to the accords is the fact that he thinks his friend Bucky is being set up, and he intends to protect him at all costs.