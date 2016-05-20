Grey's Anatomy: 17 of Callie Torres' Best Moments

Grey's had one of its most poignant, touching moments in the show's fifth season. During the sixth episode, "Life During Wartime," Callie and Erica finally have amazing sex, but it means something entirely different to Dr. Hahn. "This is like needing glasses," Erica tells Callie as she begins to cry. "When I was a kid, I would get these headaches, and I went to the doctor and they said that I needed glasses. I didn't understand that — it didn't make sense to me because I could see fine. And then I get the glasses, and I put them on, and I'm in the car on the way home and suddenly I yell, because the big green blobs that I'd been staring at my whole life, they weren’t big green blobs, they were leaves... on trees. I could see the leaves. And I didn’t even know I was missing the leaves — I didn’t even know that leaves existed! And then, leaves! You are glasses."

Callie realizes that she doesn't reciprocate Erica's strong feelings and faces her own personal turmoil over the relationship. She excuses herself from the room and sleeps with Mark to test her feelings, learning that she enjoys sex with both men and women.