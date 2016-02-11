Burt Reynolds through the years

Burt Reynolds' long career
Martin Mills/Getty Images
Florida State/ Collegiate Images/Getty Images
1959 With Darren McGavin For Riverboat
Universal Studios/Getty Images
1959 in Los Angeles
Earl Leaf/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images
1959 in Los Angeles
Earl Leaf/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images
1960
Archive Photos/Getty Images
1964
CBS Photo Archive
1969
Terry O'Neill/Getty Images
November 25, 1970
ABC Photo Archives/ABC via Getty Images
May 13, 1970
ABC Photo Archives/ABC via Getty Images
March 6, 1970
ABC Photo Archives/ABC via Getty Images
March 1970
ABC Photo Archives/ABC via Getty Images
February 1971 With Miko Mayama at the Golden Globe Awards
Max B. Miller/Getty Images
1972
Antonia Hille/Getty Images
September 21, 1972 in London
Central Press/Getty Images
March 26, 1973 With Dinah Shore at the Academy Awards
Ron Galella/WireImage
July 15, 1974 on The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson
NBC/NBCU Photo Bank
1974
Paramount Pictures/Courtesy of Getty Images
1975
Stanley Bielecki Movie Collection/Getty Images
1975 With Cybill Shepherd for At Long Last Love
Stanley Bielecki Movie Collection/Getty Images
April 14, 1977 in Los Angeles
Ron Galella/WireImage
1977 With Sally Field
Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images
March 15, 1978 With Sally Field in Los Angeles
Ron Galella/WireImage
November 5, 1980 in New York City
Ron Galella/WireImage
December 5, 1984 With Clint Eastwood, Sondra Locke, and Loni Anderson in Hollywood
Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage
March 27, 1987 in Hollywood
Jim Smeal/WireImage
July 17, 1987 With Loni Anderson
Ron Galella/WireImage
July 28, 1990 With Doug McClure at the Golden Boot Awards
Jim Smeal/WireImage
January 08, 1991 on Larry King Live
Jim Smeal/WireImage
September 8, 1991 With Bob Hope
Jim Smeal/WireImage
October 17, 1994 on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno
Margaret Norton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank
January 01, 1994
Rosy-Press/ullstein bild via Getty Images
August 12, 1995 at the Golden Boot Awards
Jim Smeal/WireImage
October 08, 1997 With Mark Wahlberg and Pam Seals in New York City
Richard Corkery/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images
January 18, 1998 at the Golden Globes
Fitzroy Barrett/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
February 15, 1999
Robin Platzer/Twin Images/Getty Images
February 14, 2000 With Martin Sheen at the ESPY Awards
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
March 26, 2001 in New York City
Arnaldo Magnani/Liaison
May 20, 2001 With Son Quinton in Santa Monica, Calif.
Frederick M. Brown/AFP/Getty Images
July 16, 2002
Vera Anderson/WireImage
August 19, 2002 in New York City
Scott Gries/Getty Images
May 16, 2004
J.Sciulli/WireImage
May 23, 2005 With Joseph Benincasa, Martha Nelson, and Liz Smith
Gregory Pace/FilmMagic
August 12, 2006
Mathew Imaging/FilmMagic
August 21, 2006
Michael Tran/FilmMagic
May 20, 2007
Alexandra Wyman/WireImage
January 27, 2008 at the Screen Actors Guild Awards
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
April 28, 2010 on Burt Reynolds Road in West Palm Beach, Fla.
Carlos Marino/Getty Images
April 15, 2011 in Chicago
Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images
August 16, 2012
Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images
June 8, 2013
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
March 14, 2014
Larry Marano/Getty Images
August 22, 2015
Gilbert Carrasquillo/WireImage
March 12, 2016 at SXSW
Mike Windle/Getty Images for SXSW
April 22, 2017 with Robert De Niro and Chevy Chase at the Tribeca Film Festival
Noam Galai/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival
November 3, 2017 at the Fort Lauderdale International Film Festival
Manny Hernandez / Getty Images
March 15, 2018 on TODAY
Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
March 15, 2018 on Watch What Happens Live
Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
March 22, 2018
Gabriel Olsen/FilmMagic
Advertisement
