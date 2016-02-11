Burt Reynolds through the years

EW Staff
September 06, 2018 at 11:00 AM EDT
<p>Burt Reynolds died Sept. 6, 2018, at the age of 82. The star began his onscreen career when he was in his early 20s, going on to immortalize such characters as Wood Newton, Jack Horner, and Lewis Medlock. See photos of Reynolds through the years, ahead.</p>
Burt Reynolds' long career

Burt Reynolds died Sept. 6, 2018, at the age of 82. The star began his onscreen career when he was in his early 20s, going on to immortalize such characters as Wood Newton, Jack Horner, and Lewis Medlock. See photos of Reynolds through the years, ahead.

Martin Mills/Getty Images
Burt Reynolds' long career
Florida State/ Collegiate Images/Getty Images
1959 With Darren McGavin For Riverboat
Universal Studios/Getty Images
1959 in Los Angeles
Earl Leaf/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images
1959 in Los Angeles
Earl Leaf/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images
1960
Archive Photos/Getty Images
1964
CBS Photo Archive
1969
Terry O'Neill/Getty Images
November 25, 1970
ABC Photo Archives/ABC via Getty Images
May 13, 1970
ABC Photo Archives/ABC via Getty Images
March 6, 1970
ABC Photo Archives/ABC via Getty Images
March 1970
ABC Photo Archives/ABC via Getty Images
February 1971 With Miko Mayama at the Golden Globe Awards
Max B. Miller/Getty Images
1972
Antonia Hille/Getty Images
September 21, 1972 in London
Central Press/Getty Images
March 26, 1973 With Dinah Shore at the Academy Awards
Ron Galella/WireImage
July 15, 1974 on The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson
NBC/NBCU Photo Bank
1974
Paramount Pictures/Courtesy of Getty Images
1975
Stanley Bielecki Movie Collection/Getty Images
1975 With Cybill Shepherd for At Long Last Love
Stanley Bielecki Movie Collection/Getty Images
April 14, 1977 in Los Angeles
Ron Galella/WireImage
1977 With Sally Field
Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images
March 15, 1978 With Sally Field in Los Angeles
Ron Galella/WireImage
November 5, 1980 in New York City
Ron Galella/WireImage
December 5, 1984 With Clint Eastwood, Sondra Locke, and Loni Anderson in Hollywood
Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage
March 27, 1987 in Hollywood
Jim Smeal/WireImage
July 17, 1987 With Loni Anderson
Ron Galella/WireImage
July 28, 1990 With Doug McClure at the Golden Boot Awards
Jim Smeal/WireImage
January 08, 1991 on Larry King Live
Jim Smeal/WireImage
September 8, 1991 With Bob Hope
Jim Smeal/WireImage
October 17, 1994 on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno
Margaret Norton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank
January 01, 1994
Rosy-Press/ullstein bild via Getty Images
August 12, 1995 at the Golden Boot Awards
Jim Smeal/WireImage
October 08, 1997 With Mark Wahlberg and Pam Seals in New York City
Richard Corkery/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images
January 18, 1998 at the Golden Globes
Fitzroy Barrett/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
February 15, 1999
Robin Platzer/Twin Images/Getty Images
February 14, 2000 With Martin Sheen at the ESPY Awards
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
March 26, 2001 in New York City
Arnaldo Magnani/Liaison
May 20, 2001 With Son Quinton in Santa Monica, Calif.
Frederick M. Brown/AFP/Getty Images
July 16, 2002
Vera Anderson/WireImage
August 19, 2002 in New York City
Scott Gries/Getty Images
May 16, 2004
J.Sciulli/WireImage
May 23, 2005 With Joseph Benincasa, Martha Nelson, and Liz Smith
Gregory Pace/FilmMagic
August 12, 2006
Mathew Imaging/FilmMagic
August 21, 2006
Michael Tran/FilmMagic
May 20, 2007
Alexandra Wyman/WireImage
January 27, 2008 at the Screen Actors Guild Awards
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
April 28, 2010 on Burt Reynolds Road in West Palm Beach, Fla.
Carlos Marino/Getty Images
April 15, 2011 in Chicago
Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images
August 16, 2012
Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images
June 8, 2013
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
March 14, 2014
Larry Marano/Getty Images
August 22, 2015
Gilbert Carrasquillo/WireImage
March 12, 2016 at SXSW
Mike Windle/Getty Images for SXSW
April 22, 2017 with Robert De Niro and Chevy Chase at the Tribeca Film Festival
Noam Galai/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival
November 3, 2017 at the Fort Lauderdale International Film Festival
Manny Hernandez / Getty Images
March 15, 2018 on TODAY
Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
March 15, 2018 on Watch What Happens Live 
Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
March 22, 2018
Gabriel Olsen/FilmMagic
