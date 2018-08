The Evolution of Bruce Springsteen

Bruce Springsteen Performing in New York City on March 28, 2016

Bruce Springsteen at "The Concert For Valor" in Washington, D.C. on November 11, 2014

Bruce Springsteen With Jimmy Fallon Performing on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon on January 14, 2014

Bruce Springsteen at the 7th Annual "Stand Up For Heroes" Event in New York City on November 6, 2013

Bruce Springsteen Performing at the Rock in Rio Festival in Brazil on September 21, 2013

Bruce Springsteen on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon on March 2, 2012

Bruce Springsteen With Grace Bumbry, Dave Brubeck, Robert De Niro, and Mel Brooks at the Kennedy Center Honors in Washington, D.C. on December 5, 2009

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band at Super Bowl XLIII on February 1, 2009

Bruce Springsteen With Patti Scialfa, Sam, Evan, and Jessica Springsteen at Spring Awakening on Broadway on August 7, 2008

Bruce Springsteen With Danny Federici on the Magic Tour in Boston on November 19, 2007

Bruce Springsteen With Patti Scialfa, Mariah Carey, Tom Hanks, and Rita Wilson at the 48th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 8, 2006

Bruce Springsteen With Patti Scialfa Taping VH1 Storytellers in 2005

Bruce Springsteen With Eddie Vedder at the "Vote For Change" Closing Night Concert on October 13, 2004

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band Performing in New Jersey on July 21, 2003

Bruce Springsteen, Patti Scialfa, and Steven Van Zandt Performing on The Rising Tour in New Jersey on August 7, 2002

Bruce Springsteen With Whitney Houston at the 66th Annual Academy Awards on March 21, 1994

Bruce Springsteen in New Jersey on July 28, 1992

Bruce Springsteen on Saturday Night Live on May 9, 1992

Bruce Springsteen at the Oakland Coliseum on September 23, 1988

Bruce Springsteen at Wembley Stadium in London on September 2, 1988

Bruce Springsteen in the Mid-1980s

Bruce Springsteen in Los Angeles on November 26, 1985

Bruce Springsteen in Los Angeles on November 1, 1985

Bruce Springsteen Closing the Born in the U.S.A. Tour in Los Angeles on October 2, 1985

Bruce Springsteen Performing on the Born in the U.S.A. Tour in 1985

Bruce Springsteen in New York City in 1983

Bruce Springsteen Performing at the Oakland Coliseum in October 1981

Bruce Springsteen Performing at the Uptown Theater in Chicago on October 10, 1980

Bruce Springsteen at Cobo Hall in Detroit on October 9, 1980

Bruce Springsteen at the Berkeley Community Theater in July 1978

Bruce Springsteen in the 1970s

Bruce Springsteen Backstage at Hammersmith Odeon in London on November 18, 1975

Bruce Springsteen on the Born to Run Tour in October 1975

Bruce Springsteen at Alex Cooley's Electric Ballroom in Atlanta on August 22, 1975

Bruce Springsteen Performing in Richmond, Virginia on the Born to Run Tour on August 1, 1975

Bruce Springsteen Through the Years

Born in New Jersey on September 23, 1949, Bruce Springsteen celebrates his 67th birthday Friday. Now simply The Boss, the singer made his debut in his 20s, rising to fame with the release of Greetings from Asbury Park, N.J., The Wild, the Innocent & the E Street Shuffle, and Born to Run in the '70s. More than a dozen albums and 20 Grammys later, Springsteen is selling out stadiums nationwide. In honor of his birthday, see photos of the star through the years, ahead.

3 of 41 Richard E. Aaron/Redferns Bruce Springsteen Performing in Richmond, Virginia on the Born to Run Tour on August 1, 1975

