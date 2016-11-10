Brittany Murphy through the years

See photos of the late star on what would be her 39th birthday

Madeline Boardman
November 02, 2018 at 02:16 PM EDT
<p>Born in Atlanta, Georgia on November 10, 1977, Brittany Murphy would&#8217;ve celebrated her 41st birthday this week. The late star, who died on December 20, 2009 at the age of 32, rose to fame in her teens, hitting the small screen in episodes of <em>Murphy Brown</em>, <em>Kids Incorporated</em>, and <em>Drexell&#8217;s Class</em>. She went on to expand her career to film, appearing in <em>Family Prayers</em>, <em>Clueless</em>, and <em>Freeway</em>. Murphy also spent more than 10 years voicing Luanne Platter on <em>King of the Hill</em> and earned credits for <em>Drop Dead Gorgeous</em>, <em>Girl, Interrupted</em>, <em>8 Mile</em>, and <em>Uptown Girls</em>. In honor of Murphy&#8217;s birthday, see photos of the actress through the years, ahead.</p>
Steve Granitz/WireImage; Evan Agostini/Getty Images; M. Tran/FilmMagic
Brittany Murphy With Alicia Silverstone and Stacey Dash in Clueless in 1995
Elliott Marks
Brittany Murphy at the Clueless Premiere and Beach Party on July 7, 1995
Jim Smeal/WireImage
Brittany Murphy With Denise Richards, Kirsten Dunst, and Amy Adams in Drop Dead Gorgeous in 1999
New Line Cinema/Courtesy Everett Collection
Brittany Murphy at the Los Angeles Premiere of Girl, Interrupted on December 8, 1999
Jim Smeal/WireImage
Brittany Murphy at the World Premiere of Common Ground in Los Angeles on January 27, 2000
Jim Smeal/WireImage
Brittany Murphy With Winona Ryder at Step Up Women's Network Presents V-Day 2000 in Los Angeles on February 16, 2000
Sam Levi/WireImage
Brittany Murphy at the True West Opening Night Performance in New York City on March 9, 2000
Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage
Brittany Murphy at the Eighth Annual Vanity Fair Oscar Party in West Hollywood on March 25, 2001
Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage
Brittany Murphy at the Summer Catch Premiere on August 22, 2001
Ron Galella/WireImage
Brittany Murphy at the Sidewalks of New York Premiere in New York City on November 14, 2001
Bill Davila/FilmMagic
Brittany Murphy at the CQ Premiere in Hollywood on May 13, 2002
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Brittany Murphy Filming Molly Gunn in New York on August 2, 2002
Theo Wargo/WireImage
Brittany Murphy With Ashton Kutcher at the 2003 NBA All-Star Game in Atlanta on February 9, 2003
Vince Bucci/Getty Images
Brittany Murphy With Dakota Fanning at the Uptown Girls Window Display at Henri Bendel in New York City on August 7, 2003
Mychal Watts/WireImage
Brittany Murphy at the Little Black Book New York Premiere in New York City on July 21, 2004
Debra L Rothenberg/FilmMagic
Brittany Murphy at the 2004 Teen Choice Awards on August 8, 2004
Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage
Brittany Murphy at The Late Show with David Letterman in New York City on March 29, 2005
Lawrence Lucier/FilmMagic
Brittany Murphy at Harrods' 2005 Summer Sale in London on June 27, 2005
Tim Whitby/WireImage
Brittany Murphy at the Happy Feet London Premiere in London on November 26, 2006
Eamonn McCormack/WireImage
Brittany Murphy in Sydney, Australia on December 11, 2006
Toby Zerna/Newspix/Getty Images
Brittany Murphy at the 2007 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in West Hollywood on February 25, 2007
Evan Agostini/Getty Images
Brittany Murphy at the 2007 Award of Hope Gala in Beverly Hills on June 9, 2007
M. Tran/FilmMagic
Brittany Murphy at a Rock the Vote Event in Park City, Utah on January 18, 2008
Riccardo Savi/WireImage
Brittany Murphy With Simon Monjack at the Matthew Williamson Fall 2008 Fashion Show in New York City on February 5, 2008
Bryan Bedder/Getty Images
Brittany Murphy With Kim Raver and Mary Alice Stephenson at the Monique Lhuillier Fall 2008 Show in New York City on February 5, 2008
George Napolitano
Brittany Murphy at the Across The Hall Los Angeles Premiere on December 1, 2009
Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage
Brittany Murphy in Los Angeles on December 3, 2009
Michael Bezjian/WireImage
