Brittany Murphy through the years

Born in Atlanta, Georgia on November 10, 1977, Brittany Murphy would’ve celebrated her 41st birthday this week. The late star, who died on December 20, 2009 at the age of 32, rose to fame in her teens, hitting the small screen in episodes of Murphy Brown, Kids Incorporated, and Drexell’s Class. She went on to expand her career to film, appearing in Family Prayers, Clueless, and Freeway. Murphy also spent more than 10 years voicing Luanne Platter on King of the Hill and earned credits for Drop Dead Gorgeous, Girl, Interrupted, 8 Mile, and Uptown Girls. In honor of Murphy’s birthday, see photos of the actress through the years, ahead.